Peer-to-Peer Platform Takeover: Quitriam Finance (QTM), Stellar (XLM), and Uniswap (UNI)

Taking over the crypto sphere, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is among the hot topics right now. Decentralization facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) connectivity, enabling users to participate in the digital space without any third-party interaction.

Aiming to become the future of the finance world, DeFi crypto projects are taking the lead in the current market. Quitriam Finance (QTM) joins established cryptocurrencies Stellar (XLM) and Uniswap (UNI) to offer the best DeFi solutions to users.

What are the benefits of DeFi?

As a digital ecosystem of decentralized financial apps, DeFi employs blockchain technology to provide financial services that eliminate the need for middlemen such as banks and brokerage firms. The procedure addresses concerns such as long transaction times, red tape, and out-of-date centralized processes and systems. Smart contracts are implemented to replace third parties.

DeFi offers several advantages to the users:

● Security: payments are only exchanged between two users and their wallets; no funds are routed to a third party.

● Global reach: There are no limitations on who may conduct transactions. You may exchange money anywhere across the world with no restrictions or additional costs.

● Pseudonymous: When conducting transactions, no identifiable information is necessary, offering the user complete financial independence.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is set to impress the market

Quitriam Finance (QTM) seeks to provide an inclusive DeFi ecosystem powered by a more equitable, less costly, and more efficient decentralized exchange (DEX). By increasing multi-chain transactions, the crypto project hopes to address the scalability challenges of DEXs and blockchains. Users of Quitriam Finance will be able to execute peer-to-peer transactions using liquidity provided by other members of the community.

Operating as a cryptocurrency savings and lending service, Quitriam Finance will enable users to receive interest on their deposits. This will provide members with a passive income stream.

Users will be able to perform smart contract-based trades instantly and at competitively low prices on QTM decentralized exchange. It is anticipated that Quitriam Finance DEX will be able to handle more than 50,000 transactions per second, at a cost of less than $0.00001 per transfer.