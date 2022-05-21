Peer-to-Peer Platform Takeover: Quitriam Finance (QTM), Stellar (XLM), and Uniswap (UNI)

Taking over the crypto sphere, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is among the hot topics right now. Decentralization facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) connectivity, enabling users to participate in the digital space without any third-party interaction.
Aiming to become the future of the finance world, DeFi crypto projects are taking the lead in the current market. Quitriam Finance (QTM) joins established cryptocurrencies Stellar (XLM) and Uniswap (UNI) to offer the best DeFi solutions to users.
As a digital ecosystem of decentralized financial apps, DeFi employs blockchain technology to provide financial services that eliminate the need for middlemen such as banks and brokerage firms. The procedure addresses concerns such as long transaction times, red tape, and out-of-date centralized processes and systems. Smart contracts are implemented to replace third parties.
DeFi offers several advantages to the users:
● Security: payments are only exchanged between two users and their wallets; no funds are routed to a third party.
● Global reach: There are no limitations on who may conduct transactions. You may exchange money anywhere across the world with no restrictions or additional costs.
● Pseudonymous: When conducting transactions, no identifiable information is necessary, offering the user complete financial independence.
Quitriam Finance (QTM) seeks to provide an inclusive DeFi ecosystem powered by a more equitable, less costly, and more efficient decentralized exchange (DEX). By increasing multi-chain transactions, the crypto project hopes to address the scalability challenges of DEXs and blockchains. Users of Quitriam Finance will be able to execute peer-to-peer transactions using liquidity provided by other members of the community.
Operating as a cryptocurrency savings and lending service, Quitriam Finance will enable users to receive interest on their deposits. This will provide members with a passive income stream.
Users will be able to perform smart contract-based trades instantly and at competitively low prices on QTM decentralized exchange. It is anticipated that Quitriam Finance DEX will be able to handle more than 50,000 transactions per second, at a cost of less than $0.00001 per transfer.
Stellar’s (XLM) peer-to-peer decentralised network was created for digital worldwide payments. The idea behind the project was to enable access to financial services, in underbanked parts of the world, thus uniting the world’s financial environment.
The platform’s success stems from its target audience of communities rather than institutions. It allows individuals to make transfers at high-speed and especially at a low cost. Stellar’s exceptionally cheap transaction fees of just 0.00001 XLM for each transaction, are unique leverage in the crypto market.
As the most used decentralized exchange using the AMM model in the crypto world, Uniswap (UNI) facilitates the automated trading of DeFi tokens. Any token holder can utilize this decentralized protocol and its efficient trading solutions. The platform’s governance and decision-making are in the hands of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
It is worth noting that the AMM model eliminates the necessity for a partner on the opposite side of a buy or sell order for a trade to be completed. As a result, employing this approach reduces trading time on DEXs. These exchanges enable more users to participate in the DeFi world.
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)