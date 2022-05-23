The Era of Decentralisation: Can Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) Overtake Centralised Exchanges (CEXs)?

If you are contemplating the purchase or sale of cryptocurrency, your first stop will likely be an exchange. These are the digital markets where the majority of cryptocurrency trading occurs. You may be familiar with Binance, Kraken and many others.
Most are centralised and have a business strategy similar to conventional institutions such as NASDAQ.
However, an increasing number are decentralising and drastically reimagining how exchanges might function.
Over the last five years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs) have emerged to challenge existing centralised exchanges (CEXs). Briefly, DEXs attempt to provide cheaper transaction costs, let users directly control their assets, and circumvent some regulatory restrictions.
In contrast to the CEX, the DEX employs a non-custodial structure to ensure that every user and trader has full and uncontested ownership of the underlying asset.
This implies that when you purchase and sell an asset on a CEX, you do not possess it until you withdraw it to a separate wallet. Using a DEX, the digital asset is in your wallet and yours as soon as the transaction is completed.
Quitriam Finance (QTM), is an upcoming decentralised exchange (DEX) platform with multi-chain capabilities and a vast ecosystem of decentralised finance (DeFi) products.
The DEX of Quitriam Finance connects buyers and sellers directly without a middleman.
Through the platform, users may trade directly with other users and bypass centralised exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.
A decentralised exchange cannot be controlled in the same manner as centralised exchanges since it does not use the standard order book concept. This makes it significantly less susceptible to censorship concerns, for which Binance has lately received criticism in the United Kingdom.
QTM is collaborating with several cryptocurrency giants to provide cross-chain functionality to the DeFi protocol. As a result, their DEX gas costs are much less than those of other Ethereum-based DEXs, which are required to employ Ethereum's proof of work (PoW) consensus.
QTM's one-of-a-kind transaction settlement procedure links the customer with the blockchain that provides the best price for the asset and the lowest gas costs and slippage rates. Thus, Ethereum (ETH) gas costs are no longer an issue.
For instance, if Quitriam Finance's DEX discovers the cheapest pricing and gas costs for the NEAR/USDT pair on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, it will route the user via that blockchain's network.
Consequently, Quitriam Finance combines the benefits of decentralised trading with an interoperable architecture. This results in little gas fees, unlike Ethereum gas fees on decentralised exchanges such as Uniswap (UNI).
In addition, QTM token holders will be able to vote on future Quitriam Finance initiatives and participate in its governance.
QTM is now in its first presale phase, making it an ideal opportunity to invest, given that its price will rise in subsequent presale phases until QTM begins trading.
As crypto trading expands, the frequency and magnitude of cyber assaults and cyber theft will increase.
Consequently, investors will prioritise a superior trading and private trading platform with unmatched security features. Quitriam Finance (QTM) is positioned to be that platform by using the power of the Solana (SOL) blockchain to provide crypto traders exclusive advantages.
Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)