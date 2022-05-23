The Era of Decentralisation: Can Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) Overtake Centralised Exchanges (CEXs)?

If you are contemplating the purchase or sale of cryptocurrency, your first stop will likely be an exchange. These are the digital markets where the majority of cryptocurrency trading occurs. You may be familiar with Binance, Kraken and many others.

Most are centralised and have a business strategy similar to conventional institutions such as NASDAQ.

However, an increasing number are decentralising and drastically reimagining how exchanges might function.

Over the last five years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs) have emerged to challenge existing centralised exchanges (CEXs). Briefly, DEXs attempt to provide cheaper transaction costs, let users directly control their assets, and circumvent some regulatory restrictions.

In contrast to the CEX, the DEX employs a non-custodial structure to ensure that every user and trader has full and uncontested ownership of the underlying asset.

This implies that when you purchase and sell an asset on a CEX, you do not possess it until you withdraw it to a separate wallet. Using a DEX, the digital asset is in your wallet and yours as soon as the transaction is completed.

