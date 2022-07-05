On the Dark Web, 1 billion Chinese people's personal information is for sale

In what could be the biggest-ever data breach, sensitive personal information about more than a billion people has been leaked from a government agency, possibly from China, and put up for sale on Dark Web for 10 Bitcoins.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, tweeted that their threat intelligence detected 1 billion resident records for sale on the Dark Web.

"It includes name, address, national ID, mobile, police, and medical records from one Asian country. Likely due to a bug in an ElasticSearch deployment by a government agency," Zhao claimed in his tweet late on Monday.

"This has an impact on hacker detection/prevention measures, mobile numbers used for account takeovers, etc. All platforms need to enhance their security measures in this area," he further posted.

Binance has already stepped up verifications for users potentially affected, Zhao said.