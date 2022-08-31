Great Games to Play When Using Crypto

By: Bunty Choza

Introduction

If you're anything like me, the future of gaming is exciting. I've spent plenty of time over the past few years playing video games, and while I don't think they're going anywhere anytime soon, there's something new on the horizon that has my attention: online crypto games. Crypto games are exactly what they sound like: games played and gambled with cryptocurrency (or tokens) instead of chips or dollars. And as someone who loves playing poker and other gambling activities, it's about time we had some more crypto options to gamble online! In addition, you can safely check some guides - elaborating on some of the best crypto gambling sites out there at the moment.

SmartHoldem Poker

SmartHoldem Poker is a decentralized poker platform that uses the Ethereum blockchain. It is 100% decentralized, which means there is no central server or authority. This also means that SmartHoldem Poker is 100% transparent and provably fair, meaning all players can verify the fairness of the game.

SmartHoldem Poker has many benefits over traditional online casinos:

No deposits: You don’t need to deposit funds into your account in order to play any of their games. Instead, you directly use crypto tokens from your wallet (which we’ll get into more detail about soon).

No withdrawals: If you win crypto tokens from one game and want to use them for another game, then you won't have to wait for a withdrawal process—you can simply transfer them over after winning them!

Augur

A decentralized prediction market

A game of chance where you can win real money

Shares in a prediction are bought and sold, with the amount you own determining your potential payout if the prediction is correct.

EOS Knights

EOS Knights is a blockchain game that allows you to build your own castle, collect and trade EOS Knights characters, and battle other players in the arena. It's free to play, but you can also use real money to buy digital items.

The premise of the game is simple: you start off with a small plot of land on which you can place buildings for your castle. You'll need to hire workers in order to craft items or complete missions for rewards like rare resources or valuable gems. There are also many different types of buildings available—you just need to collect enough resources first!

Mining Simulator

Mining Simulator is a fun way to learn about cryptocurrency. You can play this game for free, or you can pay real money to buy coins and upgrade your mining rig. Mining Simulator also has an exchange where you can trade your coins for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies.

Hash Rush

Hash Rush is a real-time strategy game with a twist: the goal is to mine cryptocurrency. Players start with a plot of land and a mining rig, and they can level up their character by completing missions or playing online multiplayer games.

The catch? To do any of that, you have to use Hash Rush’s in-game currency called Hashes (get it?). The game allows you to earn Hashes through gameplay as well as purchase them from other players who may be willing to sell some for Bitcoin. If you run out of Hashes, though, don't worry—you can just buy more with your hard-earned Bitcoin!

MegaCryptoPolisDApp

MegaCryptoPolis is a game that can be played on the Ethereum blockchain. It's a decentralized application, or DApp — which means it runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than as a centralized server. These kinds of apps have some advantages over traditional ones, such as allowing for more transparent recordkeeping and reduced fees for users. You can play MegaCryptoPolis by going to http://mcpapp.io/ and clicking "Play Now".

Upon starting the game, you'll see that you're in charge of a city called Cryptopolis (a play on words referencing both cryptocurrencies and ancient Greek mythology). Your goal is to build up your empire while competing against other players in order to become its ruler by controlling the most territory! There are several ways you can gain land: buying it from other players; winning it in battle; or capturing an enemy's home base before they capture yours. Once purchased land has a value associated with it based on what type of terrain type it represents (e.g., grasslands vs forests), which determines how much gold can be earned per turn through taxation by building farms there (the higher quality farmland will yield more gold).

The future of Crypto Gambling is fun and exciting thanks to Crypto Games.

Crypto gambling is fun and exciting, and it's the future of gambling.

Crypto games are fun and exciting, and they're the future of gaming .

How do you get started with crypto games? It's easy! Today, we mentioned how to play three different types of cryptocurrency-based online games: Augur, EOS Knights, and Hash Rush Megalopolis DApp.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed this article on some great crypto games. We believe that there are many more to come and we are excited to see what the future will bring as more people get involved in cryptocurrencies and gambling in general. There is a growing list of games that could easily be added here but we wanted to keep this list short and sweet! If you want more information about these games or any others, check out our website where we have reviewed them all!

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)