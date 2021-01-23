Saturday, January 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness CT Helps Catch Liver Disease
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

CT Helps Catch Liver Disease

CT helps catch high-risk nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

0
liver
The findings suggest strength training may be a fast and effective strategy for reducing the risk of fatty liver disease and diabetes in obese people. Pixabay

Researchers have identified that multiple CT findings can identify patients with high-risk non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis, that is — though the presence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) remains elusive on CT.

Fibrosis, also known as fibrotic scarring, is a pathological wound healing in which connective tissue replaces normal parenchymal tissue to the extent that it goes unchecked, leading to considerable tissue remodelling and the formation of permanent scar tissue.

And, cirrhosis is a late stage of scarring (fibrosis) of the liver caused by many forms of liver diseases and conditions, such as hepatitis and chronic alcoholism.

“Subjective assessment of multiple morphologic and separately quantified parameters by trained readers and a simple quantitative three-parameter model combining two CT features, liver surface nodularity (LSN) and liver segmental volume ratio (LSVR), and a clinical score (FIB-4) showed good association with the presence of advanced fibrosis,” said researcher Meghan G. Lubner from the University of Wisconsin in the US.

For the study, the research team included a total of 186 patients with NAFLD (mean age, 49 years; 74 men and 112 women), of whom 87 (47 per cent) had nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and 112 (60 per cent) had moderate to severe steatosis.

And, cirrhosis is a late stage of scarring (fibrosis) of the liver caused by many forms of liver diseases and conditions, such as hepatitis and chronic alcoholism.

“Subjective assessment of multiple morphologic and separately quantified parameters by trained readers and a simple quantitative three-parameter model combining two CT features, liver surface nodularity (LSN) and liver segmental volume ratio (LSVR), and a clinical score (FIB-4) showed good association with the presence of advanced fibrosis,” said researcher Meghan G. Lubner from the University of Wisconsin in the US.

Fatty liver
Catch the fatty liver disease before it progresses to fibrosis. Flickr

For the study, the research team included a total of 186 patients with NAFLD (mean age, 49 years; 74 men and 112 women), of whom 87 (47 per cent) had nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and 112 (60 per cent) had moderate to severe steatosis.

An experienced gastrointestinal pathologist performed a histopathologic review to determine steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

The presence of any lobular inflammation and hepatocyte ballooning was categorized as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), while patients with NAFLD and advanced fibrosis (stage F3 or higher) were categorized as having high-risk NAFLD. Two readers subjectively assessed the presence of NASH and fibrosis.

The researchers found that a total of 51 patients were classified as fibrosis stage F0, 42 as F1, 23 as F2, 37 as F3, and 33 as F4.

Additionally, 70 (38 per cent) had advanced fibrosis (stage F3 or F4) and were considered to have high-risk NAFLD. FIB-4 score showed a correlation with fibrosis, and of the individual CT parameters, LSVR and splenic volume had the best performance. Meanwhile, subjective reader assessment performed best among all parameters. FIB-4 and subjective scores were complementary, and for NASH assessment, FIB-4 performed best.

ALSO READ : Researchers Developed A Diagnostic Tool To Detect Fatty Liver Disease

Noting the well-established utility of CT in identifying hepatic steatosis, the authors of this AJR article concluded that CT can also be “a highly accessible, frequently used method for assessment of patients with NAFLD and identification of those with high-risk NAFLD (advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis) who are potentially most in need of intervention,” the researcher said. (IANS)

Previous articleKirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!
Next article7 Great Teachings Of Guru Acharya Chanakya

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more
India

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more
Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more

How Financial Institutions Assess Your Financial Health And What You Can Do To Improve It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyone works hard to make the right financial decisions in their lives. Doing so involves adopting practices like saving money and making secure investments....
Read more

7 Great Teachings Of Guru Acharya Chanakya

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Chanakya, traditionally identified as Kautilya or Vishnugupta was born in the 3rd century BC (350-275 BC) in Patliputra. Chanakya was born to...
Read more

CT Helps Catch Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that multiple CT findings can identify patients with high-risk non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) -- advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis, that is...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari feels gender-based violence is a harsh reality, one that has gone up amid the pandemic. "Together, we are facing the largest social,...
Read more

Placental Function in Pregnant Women Can Give Rise To Future Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a direct association between placental function in pregnant women and future metabolic disorders in children and adults. The study, published in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada