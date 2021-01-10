Sunday, January 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Cultural Imperialism And Suppression In Education
EducationLead StoryWorld

Cultural Imperialism And Suppression In Education

 Imperialism has had a profound impact on the development of national educational systems

0
Imperialism
A dominant imperialist society is to suppress and possibly eradicate other cultures. Pixabay

Cultural imperialism occurs when “powerful states force their culture and societal systems upon subjugated or less powerful people. Conversely, the ultimate aim of a dominant imperialist society is to suppress and possibly eradicate other cultures.  This was the case of Europe’s domination.

“Formal schooling is a function of economic and social hierarchy and cannot be separated from them” (Carnoy, 1974, p. 343).  Imperialism has had a profound impact on the development of national educational systems.  People groups such as Native Americans in the U.S., Blacks in South Africa as well as non-Russian minorities in Russia, were colonized and serve as examples of nationals that were unequally absorbed in society after the conquest. These groups were exposed to educational systems that left their cultures both denigrated and dominated.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

British rule is said to have been responsible for the modernization witnessed in the Indian civilization. The impact of this process was quite evident from the changes adopted by the Indians in their lifestyle, thinking processes, attires, food, and education. Besides the advancements made in the spheres of roads, transports, postal services, etc, their rule acted as a significant period of transition from the indigenous style of education to western education.

Imperialism
It was not until the latter part of the eighteenth century that European universities were identified in publications on the topic of internationalization. Pixabay

The foundations were laid by the East India Company and the Christian Missionaries to employ Indians for administrative tasks as well as to serve their political, economical, and colonial interests. Originally the access to education was limited to the royal families, as the British were of the opinion that Indians could become aware of their rights and positions and protest against their Raj posing a threat to the British establishment in India. Lord Curzon’s efforts in the 20th century gave way to the spread of higher education within the masses and channelized the Indian education system.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप चैट लिंक फिर से गूगल सर्च पर देखे गए

According to De Wit and Merkx, the focus of higher education was to support “the development of a national identity and serving national needs and less to amassing universal knowledge” (p. 41).  Further, the export of academic systems led to the internationalization of education; however, De Wit and Merkx asserted that it is better understood as academic colonialism.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

Universities that began in the 18th and 19th centuries had a national orientation and function.  It was not until the latter part of the eighteenth century that European universities were identified in publications on the topic of internationalization.  “Between the 18th and 19th century, three international aspects of higher education can be identified: dissemination of research, individual mobility of students and scholars, and the export of higher education systems”

Previous articleReligious People Less Likely To Suffer Depression and Anxiety: Says Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Religious People Less Likely To Suffer Depression and Anxiety: Says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study has revealed that religious people are making use of some of the same tools that psychologists have systematically identified as effective...
Read more
Entertainment

B-Town Actor Farhan Akhtar Reaffirms His Commitment To Bring Films That Can Resonate With All

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is overwhelmed with the love that he got on his birthday, and says the love reaffirms his commitment to work hard...
Read more
Business

Know Where WordPress Has Reached in 2021 With its Users: Stats!

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2003, WordPress began with its plug-in based architecture and came out with consistent updates with always the desirable as well as expectation fulfilling...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cultural Imperialism And Suppression In Education

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Cultural imperialism occurs when “powerful states force their culture and societal systems upon subjugated or less powerful people. Conversely, the ultimate aim of a...
Read more

Religious People Less Likely To Suffer Depression and Anxiety: Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study has revealed that religious people are making use of some of the same tools that psychologists have systematically identified as effective...
Read more

B-Town Actor Farhan Akhtar Reaffirms His Commitment To Bring Films That Can Resonate With All

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is overwhelmed with the love that he got on his birthday, and says the love reaffirms his commitment to work hard...
Read more

Know Where WordPress Has Reached in 2021 With its Users: Stats!

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In 2003, WordPress began with its plug-in based architecture and came out with consistent updates with always the desirable as well as expectation fulfilling...
Read more

A New Medical Device That May Help To Treat Obesity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To help people treat obesity, researchers have come out with a medical device that might help with weight loss and requires a simpler operative...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S Pro): Convenient and Affordable Smartwatch Under 10K

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 witnessed the launch of several new smartwatches from various players, ranging from high-end wearables to the affordable Realme devices, in India. Realme...
Read more

Here’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the overall value of all cryptocurrencies surpassing the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin hovering around $40,000, industry experts on Sunday said that crypto...
Read more

Here’s Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can Kill You

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that consumers should not buy or use a particular type of lithium-ion battery cells --...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada