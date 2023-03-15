Untold Stories of Overlooked women warriors of India.

India has a rich history of brave women warriors who have fought against invaders and oppressors to defend their land, people, and culture. Many of these women warriors have been overlooked and their inspirational stories remain untold. Here are some of the unsung women warriors of India:

Rani Durgavati: Rani Durgavati was the queen of Gondwana in present-day Madhya Pradesh. She fought against the Mughal emperor Akbar and died in battle defending her kingdom.

Abbakka Chowta: Abbakka Chowta was a queen of Ullal in present-day Karnataka. She fought against the Portuguese colonial forces and successfully defended her kingdom for four decades.

Kittur Rani Chennamma: Kittur Rani Chennamma was the queen of Kittur in present-day Karnataka. She fought against the British East India Company in the early 19th century and is considered one of the first Indian women to lead an armed rebellion against British rule.

Rani Velu Nachiyar: Rani Velu Nachiyar was the queen of Sivaganga in present-day Tamil Nadu. She fought against the British East India Company and was one of the first rulers to use guerilla warfare tactics against the British.

Padmini: Padmini was a queen of Chittorgarh in present-day Rajasthan. She is famous for her act of self-immolation, or jauhar, along with other women in her kingdom to avoid capture and enslavement by the invading forces of Alauddin Khilji.

Keladi Chennamma: Keladi Chennamma was the queen of Keladi in present-day Karnataka. She fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and successfully defended her kingdom.

Rudramadevi: Rudramadevi was a queen of the Kakatiya dynasty in present-day Telangana. She was one of the women who ruled as monarch in India and promoted a male image in order to do so. She fought against various rival kingdoms and successfully defended her kingdom.

These women warriors are just a few examples of the many brave and unsung heroines of India. Their stories are an inspiration to all and serve as a reminder of the courage and strength of Indian women throughout history.