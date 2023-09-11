Why Indian Intellectuals Hate Sanatan Dharma

Incidentally, yesterday, British Prime Minister Rishu Sunak, who was in India for the G20 summit, said that he takes pride in his 'Hindu' roots. To the media, he said, "I think faith is something that helps everybody who has faith in their lives, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do. Having faith to give you resilience to give you strength is important."

What a paradox! Many top intellectuals in their home country choose to just dismiss and belittle Hindu culture and its intellectual heritage. They neither have respect for Sanatan Dharma nor have they ever put effort into delving into its extensive spiritual texts.

Nothing is more disheartening in the country than seeing the "Courts of Law" watch in silence while non-Hindu leaders disparage the profound WISDOM of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism). There are countless instances when leaders and celebrities have belittled Sanatan Dharma and courts do not utter a word against them. However, when Nupur Sharma, an outspoken social activist, came out in defense of a deluge of offensive remarks made against Hindu culture, the same court yelled and lambasted her. Many saints were immediately put behind bars for hate speech, while non-Hindus, with impunity, deliver hate speech every day against Hindus, Sanatan Dharma or even the country in various public forums, newsrooms and social media platforms. If Courts of Laws were sincerely strict and unbiased as they are against Hindus, Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin et al would not have the audacity to ridicule Sanatan Dharma. Therefore, many other leaders are now publicly backing Udhayanidhi Stalin. This is in fact a serious development in the country which is tantamount to leaving the entire Hindu population in the lurch. Are the "custodians" of the constitution listening? Pseudo-secularism has done greater harm to the nation and its integrity.