North East Festival returns for its 11th edition

Expressing his enthusiasm, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of North East Festival, said, "Delhi holds a special place in our hearts, and the city's warmth has always been overwhelming. The North East Festival has evolved into a symbol of identity for the people of the North East. Our primary focus has been to forge marketing connections for products from the Northeastern states. With the backing of the Ministry of Tourism, we will host a tourism B2B meet, and, supported by the MSME Ministry, a B2B meet for the textile and food processing sector.

These meetings will facilitate meaningful interactions with buyers. We've extended invitations to well-known North East entrepreneurs from various sectors to showcase their products. Additionally, cultural performances, games, the display of our authentic food, and more will enhance the festive atmosphere. With this edition, we anticipate an even greater footfall, marking another milestone in our journey."

Besides, with a dynamic lineup featuring 300 folk artists, a Meitei martial arts showcase, a doodle art masterclass by the globally known artist Santanu Hazarika, a North East Rock Battle, the festival is set to be a cultural extravaganza. The musical spectacle will showcase a diverse lineup of artists spanning various genres, ranging from folk to rock, pop to jazz. Notable performers include the well-known Indian Nepali rock band from Sikkim, Girish and The Chronicles, Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg, Bollywood playback singer and composer Papon, and Bollywood actor-singer Shruti Haasan and her alternative rock band.