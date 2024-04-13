“Buddhist Studies” at Chula In-depth studies, activities, and research

“Buddhist Studies”:- Chulalongkorn University isn’t a Buddhist university but it does serve as a resource center for Buddhist Studies research and education. There are now various programs that offer courses in Buddhist Studies, as well as the Center for Buddhist Studies of the Institute of Thai Studies and its worldwide network of academics who are active in the exchange and collaboration in research, along with the International Tipitaka Hall and the CU Dhamma Center which serves as a venue for study and research along with organizing activities related to Buddhism.

What is your understanding of “Buddhism”? Tilakkhana (The Three Characteristics), the path to the cessation of suffering, nirvana, the Life of the Buddha, Buddha’s teaching, merit-making, meditation, prayer, customs, or rituals? “

Whatever the experience or understanding of “Buddhism” may be for each individual, it is an undeniable fact that Buddhism is a part of life. It has existed in Thai culture and society, beliefs as well as the arts from the past and might become more prevalent in the modern world of today that is filled with so much turmoil and uncertainty.

Associate Professor Dr. Arthid Sheravanichkul of the Department of Thai, Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University explained that the study of Buddhism could be said to fall into two types. The first centers around the endeavor to comprehend and adhere to Buddhist teachings whereas the second is more of an academic exercise and is known as Buddhist Studies which emphasizes research through various approaches and perspectives.

Dr. Arthid shares his view that applying the studies to one’s practices is crucial for the 21st century “Buddhism emerged in response to a very important question – how to end our suffering and attain true happiness as well as how to help end the suffering of others whether that suffering is physical or emotional.”

“The problems we find today are increasingly numerous and complicated. More and more people find themselves in pain from their suffering. One integral practice that is often overlooked is that of cultivating mindfulness, training the mind to be with the present, being observant of the mind to always be conscious, and not allowing oneself to think or say anything that might lead to persecution of oneself or others which is what the Lord Buddha taught was the direct method to ending suffering. There are several ways of cultivating mindfulness but it is most important to first have the correct understanding to lead us directly toward the right practice.”

“What makes it interesting for us here in Thailand is that there are several forms of Buddhism, each with its form of practice. Whether it is Theravada, Mahayana, Vajrayana, or Zen all of them lead to a common goal which is the cessation of suffering for oneself and others. Being openminded to understand these different types of teaching can be beneficial to the individual as well as to help bring about improvement to society.”

“For the more academic approach to Buddhist Studies, the objectives and methods of learning would differ from the first type of learning. This approach emphasizes research to derive academic answers through various forms of methodology such as the examination of texts in comparison with other scriptures, the study of Buddhist philosophy in comparison with principles of universal philosophy,

the study of beliefs from the perspectives of the humanities or social sciences as well as the application of Buddhist teachings in medical practices and care for patients. The academic approach to Buddhism began in the West a few hundred years ago and has been gradually developed up until today.”

Here in Thailand, apart from Buddhist educational institutions, Chulalongkorn University is one of the most outstanding institutions when it comes to Buddhist Studies. Its curriculum, one a Thai language program and the other an international program, is one of the most rigorous and covers various aspects of Buddhism whether in terms of philosophy, literature, history, economics, or socio-cultural issues. There is a Buddhist Studies Center attached to the Thai Studies Institute which is key in promoting collaboration in terms of research on Buddhism by creating networks with academics from various countries across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

The Center also features a source for Buddhist documentational research at the International Tipitaka Hall which houses the King Chulalongkorn Edition of the Pali Tipataka as well as a collection of Theravada Tipitaka Scriptures in various alphabets of different countries. There is also a central library and Humanities Information Center both of which have a vast collection of valuable texts and rare books while the university’s Dhamma Center provides a space for those wishing to learn and practice the Buddhist dhamma.

Moreover, in proximity, there are areas surrounding the university with important religious structures like Pathum Wanaram temple which houses valuable Buddhist artifacts and stands amidst lush grounds that make it perfect for meditation practice.

Taking up Buddhist Studies at the Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts offers several programs about Buddhism directly and indirectly through courses that the Buddhist Studies program is part of. Interested persons can take those courses as long as they have a good knowledge of the Thai language since they are required to read texts, jataka stories, and scriptures in Thai to be able to offer an in-depth analysis of these texts in their social contexts. The Thai programs include:

The Pali-Sanskrit and Buddhist Studies Program, South Asian Languages Section which is part of the Department of Eastern Languages offers such courses as the History and Civilization of Buddhism, Sanskrit Buddhist Literature, Buddhist Doctrine in the Tipitaka, Indian Mythology in Brahma-Hindu Religions, Buddhist and Jainism, Indian Art, Buddhist Literature in Sanskrit and Buddhist Literature in Pali. The Philosophy Program offers courses related to Buddhist Philosophy such as important concepts in Buddhist Philosophy concerning the World, Human Beings, Karma, Samsara, and Nirvana. There are also studies specifically related to Buddhist philosophy like Japanese Philosophy, Shintoism, Mahayana Buddhism, and Confucianism in Japanese Culture. The Thai Language Program offers courses that study the influence of Buddhism through Thai Literature for example Didactic Literature, Seminar in Buddhist Literature, and Seminar in Jataka Literature which provide a way to analyze and comprehend the Thai social context in various periods through translations of these literary texts.

There is also an international program in Thai Studies designed for those who wish to understand contemporary Thai society and culture from a historical, political, and economic perspective as well as Thai Buddhism. There is an M.A., Ph.D. as well as a non-Degree program for both Thai and foreign students.

The Buddhist Studies Center of the Thai Studies Institute: A source for research and academic networking in Buddhist Studies

Established about 30 years ago by professors of the Faculty of Arts who pioneered the academic pursuit of Buddhist Studies in Thailand, the Chulalongkorn University Centre for Buddhist Studies (CUBS) has played a crucial role in promoting the study, research, and dissemination of knowledge related to Buddhist Studies. It has also been instrumental in finding ways to apply Buddhism to provide solutions to the problems in Thai society and has also served as a source of references on the subject of Buddhism at both the national and international levels.

“Presently, the Buddhist Studies Center has been transferred and now belongs to the Institute of Thai Studies. Aside from continuing to pursue the mission it has constantly upheld, the Center has also taken on the responsibility of bringing together various networks of academics specializing in Buddhist Studies from all over the world. In 2023, it has been instrumental in establishing the Asian Association of Buddhist Studies forming alliances with academics from leading universities.” Newswise/SP