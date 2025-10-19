Secondhand Books Get a New Lease on Life in the Czech Republic and Beyond

This story By Filip Noubel originally appeared on Global Voices on 19 October 2025
A Czech company has revolutionized the selling of secondhand books and is now expanding across Europe.
The Czech Republic remains a country with high reading rates, according to a recent survey conducted within the European Union in 2022: 65 percent of Czechs read anywhere between five to over ten books per year, while the average for the EU is just above 52 percent.
This perhaps explains why not only new books but also secondhand books are highly popular. This is partially due to historical reasons: When then-Czechoslovakia was part of the Soviet Bloc from 1948 until the fall of communism in 1989, officials censored literature and publications, banning foreign books and literature seen as “countercultural.” During this period, secondhand bookstores, known as antikvariát in Czech, often served as spaces to find (often under the counter) books no longer published, or officially censored, as well as foreign editions providing an alternative to what the government deemed ideologically appropriate.
Another reason is the overlapping of two social changes: environmental awareness among younger generations, and the increased digitalization of commerce, particularly after the traumatic experience of the COVID-19 pandemic for both consumers and business owners.
The combination of those social and cultural changes might explain how a Czech secondhand bookstore, Knihobot, took Central Europe by storm. It is now expanding to Western Europe and becoming one of the most successful business innovation stories in the Czech Republic in recent years.
Knihobot is a Czech name made of the root “knih” referring to “book,” and the suffix bot, as in chatbot. The company was started in 2019, and today, according to the Czech Forbes magazine:
Global Voices interviewed Žaneta Kratochvílová, the marketing manager of Knihobot in Prague, over email to understand how the company made the purchase of secondhand books more user-friendly. As she explains:
As Kratochvílová explains, Knihobot now operates in nine countries: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Part of Knihobot's success, according to her, is the lack of innovation among traditional business actors:
Behavioral changes guided by growing environmental awareness also play a major role in reshaping the books market, including in the Czech Republic, which is beginning to feel the impacts of climate change. Recycling and upcycling are important values among younger generations, thus making secondhand bookstores a priority, as Kratochvílová points out.
Kratochvílová also notes that e-readers did not end the sale of paper books, and that people now require digital detox to enjoy their holidays. Indeed, reading immersion retreats are now a popular form of tourism, as this BBC article demonstrates:
Knihobot’s success hasn't been entirely without controversy. Czech media, including the same Forbes magazine that long hailed Knihobot as one of the most feel-good business success stories in recent months, has recently pointed to alleged problematic issues around labor and the way certain books are handled. Those allegations seem to partially echo unethical working conditions repeatedly described by workers in another giant of book distribution, Amazon.Asked to react to those allegations, Kratochvílová responded to Global Voices:
Asked about the benefits Knihobot brings to readers, Kratochvílová mentioned:
But while finding the rare book at the tip of one's fingers does indeed save time and energy, the charm of “rummaging through piles of books” is also part of what makes the life of bookworms so special.
