Grand Egyptian Museum: World’s Largest Archaeological Museum Opens in Cairo

Egypt has officially opened the worlds largest archaeological museum – the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). The $1 billion cultural complex near the Giza pyramids, marking one of the most ambitious archaeological projects in modern history. The vast museum, delayed for nearly two decades, is designed to house more than 50,000 artefacts, offering a unified showcase of the country’s ancient heritage.

Although inaugurated this week, the museum will open its doors to the public on 4 November 2025, coinciding with the anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

Among its main attractions is the full collection of treasures from the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, displayed together for the first time since their discovery. The exhibit includes around 5,000 items, from the iconic gold death mask to chariots, jewellery, and ceremonial furniture – all meticulously restored. Visitors can also view colossal statues, mummies, and monuments from across Egypt, including an 83-tonne, 11-metre statue of Ramses II that dominates the museum’s entrance hall.

Spanning nearly 500,000 m2, the Grand Egyptian Museum is situated 2 km from the Great Pyramid of Giza. It is designed as a large stone building, with glass facades framing views of the Giza pyramids and galleries organized chronologically from prehistoric Egypt to the Greco-Roman period. The museum also includes a 3D cinema, research labs, and conservation centres. As the largest museum dedicated to a single civilisation – the Ancient Egyptians – it is both a public attraction and a hub for archaeological study.

The idea for the GEM was first proposed in 1992, with construction beginning in 2005. Political instability, funding challenges, and the pandemic repeatedly delayed its completion. Japan provided key financial support through loans and technical expertise, and Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities oversaw years of artefact restoration and relocation from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square.

