India-Egypt Relations: A perspective of two developing countries

More importantly, Egypt also offers a gateway to many other regions that could benefit India's trade apart from providing a strong market for Egyptian trade. Egypt's vital geographical location provides access to Asia, Africa, and Europe and is an avenue that could potentially facilitate India's trade links with some valuable commercial markets as well.

Moreover, strategically important sea links border the country including the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Red Sea which can potentially create investment opportunities for Indian businesses in the region as well. These routes also offer the shortest sea link between the continents as well as the western world. Thus, forging greater bilateral with the North African country is as much a trading decision as is a geopolitically strategic one.

Although, least to state that minor obstacles persist in expanding intra-regional cooperations between the two emerging countries, the perspective of mutually beneficial growth should surely take prominence during the scheduled meetings that are to take place in the upcoming visit. The leadership at the top in both nations has played an invaluable role in concretizing the relations beyond specific sectors and has invigorated a deep-rooted relationship through various means that can sail through hindrances that arise in the course of the renewed relations.

Both Egypt and India are on a path of reshaping the global world order and more specifically are altering the dynamics of their regions as well for the better development of their neighborhoods. A common prosperous goal has already been laid down by both the countries with Egypt leading the North African developmental trajectory and India with its remarkable growth potential that could elevate other developing nations on its path. Hence, it is not only desirable for both nations but is also in the larger interest of the global community that the two mutually aligned emerging nations work in tandem for the development of the global south as a whole. Thus, enhanced bilateral relations between the two allies are more of a gateway to ensure that a sustainable global growth story is led by two of the oldest civilizational societies to have existed. (KB/IANS)