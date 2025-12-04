Queer Cinema in Azerbaijan Tells Stories of Visibility and Survival

From mockery to self-representation

The first homosexual character in Azerbaijani cinema appeared only in 2014, in the comedy “My Name is Intigam,” directed by Emin Abdullayev. As in much post-Soviet cinema, queerness was permitted only as caricature – an instrument of irony, ridicule, or fear. For decades, mainstream film reinforced heteronormative ideology by relegating queer figures to punchlines, ensuring they could never be seen as full human subjects.

Even today, there are no mainstream Azerbaijani films that positively portray LGBTQI+ lives, and international queer cinema remains largely absent from local screens. Yet, anxiety about the “spread” of queer themes has already reached the film community.

“There has been overt propaganda of homosexuality and sexual minorities in world cinema in recent years, and I have been worried about this for a long time,” said Ayaz Salayev, a respected director and state-honoured art worker, in an interview with local media. “If Azerbaijani cinema follows the Western path and makes such films to win awards, it could deal a big blow to national cinema.”

In an article for Yeni Musavat titled “A Homosexual Film Industry Has Been Emerging All Over the World. What Is the Goal?”, film critic Sevda Sultanova argued that the West’s struggle for gender equality has limited academic freedom and debate. “The organisers of the Berlin Film Festival removed the gender principle, replacing Best Actor and Best Actress awards with gender-neutral ones,” she claimed. “Thus, one of the world’s most influential festivals violated the rights of actors and actresses under pressure from sexual minorities.”

Against this backdrop, the appearance of non-binary and trans authors who tell their own stories marks a significant shift from being looked at to looking back. These filmmakers, many of them graduates of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, are reclaiming cinema as a space of resistance and self-creation. Their works, often produced with symbolic budgets, are less about technical polish and more about the audacity to exist on screen.

While earlier one-off activist films, such as “Sebastian” (2017) by LGBTQI+ activist Samad Ismayilov, offered rare glimpses into queer life, a younger generation is now shaping a more sustained body of work. These artists are developing what can be described as a queer gaze – one that challenges normative representations, foregrounds LGBTQI+ subjectivities, and constructs alternative visual languages for what mainstream culture rejects.