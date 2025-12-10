UNESCO Declares Deepavali as Intangible Cultural Heritage of India

Deepavali, the Indian festival of lights, has officially been inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, during the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, hosted for the first time in India at Delhi’s Red Fort.

The meeting was chaired by Vishal V. Sharma, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat celebrated the recognitio saying, “This UNESCO tag is also a responsibility; we must ensure Deepavali remains a living heritage.”

The 2025 session will evaluate 67 nominations from nearly 80 countries. The session commenced on 8 December 2025 and is set to conclude on 13 December 2025.

Celebrations broke out at the Red Fort complex as UNESCO announced its decision. Chants of “Jai Hind”, “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed through the venue, accompanied by performances from artistes in traditional attire as visuals of Deepavali lit up giant screens.

“For every Indian, Deepavali is deeply emotional, it is felt, lived, absorbed across generations,” said Union Minister Shekhawat in his address. Later, on social media, he congratulated PM Modi for elevating Indian culture on global platforms. Modi himself welcomed the inscription, saying in a social media post that the festival “is the soul of our civilisation.”

Pakistan also congratulated India, with a diplomat from its High Commission acknowledging the significance of the inscription.