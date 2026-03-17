Is Mojtaba Khamenei Gay? New York Post Report Drops Bombshell Claims About Iran’s Missing Supreme Leader’s Sexuality

The three sources cited in the New York Post report stated that US intelligence agencies believe the information regarding the sexuality of Iran’s current Supreme Leader is true. Although the officials said the claim is not an attempt to defame his image, they added that they do not have any photographic evidence to support the allegation.

Under Iranian law, all forms of same-sex sexual activity are criminalised and punishable. Homosexuality is illegal in Iran, and the government describes same-sex acts as a “sin” and says they go against Islamic values.

Another shocking claim suggests that two of the Post’s sources stated that Khamenei was in a “long-term sexual relationship with his childhood tutor.”

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After Ayatollah Khamenei’s death, his son was elected as the next Supreme Leader of Iran on March 8, 2026, a week later. However, several media reports have stated that the newly elected Supreme Leader was injured in the US-Israeli military airstrike and is currently in hiding.

There have been no public sightings of Mojtaba Khamenei, fuelling rumours of his demise. His absence has led the US government to announce a reward of $10 million in exchange for information on top Iranian officials, including Mojtaba Khamenei.

One of the Post’s sources reportedly said that Khamenei, who is under medication, has made “aggressive sexual overtures” toward the men who are currently with him.

The sexual life of Iran’s leader has always been a subject of public curiosity, with several reports claiming that the younger Khamenei had impotence issues in the past. In the late 2000s, Mojtaba reportedly underwent treatment in the UK after discovering he was unable to conceive a child with his wife, Zahra Haddad Adel.

A report by WikiLeaks also stated that Mojtaba was admitted to a private hospital in London for several days to receive treatment for his condition. The couple welcomed their child, Mohammad Bagher Khamenei, in 2007. Both Zahra Haddad Adel and their 19-year-old son were killed in the US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, 2026.

With the New York Post report circulating widely on the internet, rumours about Mojtaba Khamenei’s sexuality have spread across the globe, amid reports of his absence signalling his death.

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