Through The Lens Of History: Remembering Raghu Rai and His Spiritual Engagement With The World Through Camera

Rai began his journalistic career in 1966 as the chief photographer for The Statesman newspaper, later moving on to serve as the Director of Photography for India Today and working with Sunday magazine. He was greatly influenced by the famous French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, who mentored him and ultimately nominated Rai to join the prestigious global cooperative Magnum Photos in 1977.

Documenting A Nation: Notable Works

Raghu Rai’s most notable works include his documentation of the 1971 India-Pakistan War during the liberation of Bangladesh. Traveling to the border as a frontline witness for the press, he captured the harrowing plight of war refugees. He later photographed the turbulent period of the Indian Emergency (1975–1977). In 1984, he traveled to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to document the horrors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, producing some of the most haunting and globally recognized images of the disaster—most notably his iconic photograph of the burial of an unknown child.

The Intersection Of Politics, Art, And Conflict

Rai extensively documented Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, capturing her as a formidable political figure in settings ranging from charged election campaigns to closed-door Congress party meetings. Beyond politics, his photographs of legendary Indian artists—such as singer Lata Mangeshkar, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, painter MF Husain, and superstar Amitabh Bachchan—brilliantly showcased the intersection of art, artist, craft, and audience. He managed to immortalize the raw emotions of both the performers and their spectators with incredible brilliance.

Between 1984 and 1994, as Punjab witnessed a violent insurgency marked by heightened militancy, Rai ventured into the heart of the conflict. He met and photographed the Sikh separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale prior to Operation Blue Star. His images from this period masterfully captured the heavy tension of the era—a time when fear loomed over Punjab and the central government was mobilizing to neutralize the insurgency.

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