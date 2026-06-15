Who Was Mahendra Misir? The Bhojpuri Folk Legend Who Printed Fake Currency Notes to Aid India's Freedom Struggle

THE INDIAN STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM and independence was a long one. Many people took part in it. Some died while fighting, while others continued to struggle to achieve their dream. Everyone—from ordinary people to influential and wealthy individuals who had nationalism in their hearts—wanted to contribute to the movement in one way or another. Some used violence, while others followed the path of non-violence, but regardless of their methods or social backgrounds, the ultimate goal for everyone was freedom.

When we talk about freedom fighters, we think of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and others. However, there were many others who also took part in the struggle but remained relatively unknown. One such person was Mahendra Misir. He was an eminent folklorist, writer, and singer from Bihar who produced popular Bhojpuri tunes such as Saasu Mora Mare Rama, Menka Nani Go, Aadhi Aadhi Ratiya Ke Kuhuke Koyaliya, and many others. Misir is known as the Father of Bhojpuri Purbi music. Decades after his death, his songs are still loved by many and echo across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Mahendra Misir: Father of Bhojpuri Purbi Music

Born on March 16, 1886, in Mishraulia village in Saran district, Misir was an iconic Bhojpuri folk singer, poet, and playwright from Bihar. He was the eldest among seven siblings. The young Misir was athletic and spent much of his time in the village akhada, where he developed a strong physique and became an accomplished wrestler. Misir had little interest in conventional education, but his father, a devoted traditionalist, sent him to the Sanskrit school of Pandit Nanhu Mishra. While Misir did not enjoy formal studies, he paid close attention to the shlokas (hymns) being chanted.