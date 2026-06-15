Who Was Mahendra Misir? The Bhojpuri Folk Legend Who Printed Fake Currency Notes to Aid India's Freedom Struggle

Born in Bihar's Saran district in 1886, Mahendra Mishr became one of the most influential Bhojpuri folk singers and poets
According to family accounts and local lore, Mishr secretly supported revolutionaries by using musical gatherings as cover and printing counterfeit currency to fund anti-colonial activities
During his imprisonment, he composed Mahendra Apoorva Ramayan, considered by some scholars to be the first Bhojpuri epic.
THE INDIAN STRUGGLE FOR FREEDOM and independence was a long one. Many people took part in it. Some died while fighting, while others continued to struggle to achieve their dream. Everyone—from ordinary people to influential and wealthy individuals who had nationalism in their hearts—wanted to contribute to the movement in one way or another. Some used violence, while others followed the path of non-violence, but regardless of their methods or social backgrounds, the ultimate goal for everyone was freedom.
When we talk about freedom fighters, we think of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and others. However, there were many others who also took part in the struggle but remained relatively unknown. One such person was Mahendra Misir. He was an eminent folklorist, writer, and singer from Bihar who produced popular Bhojpuri tunes such as Saasu Mora Mare Rama, Menka Nani Go, Aadhi Aadhi Ratiya Ke Kuhuke Koyaliya, and many others. Misir is known as the Father of Bhojpuri Purbi music. Decades after his death, his songs are still loved by many and echo across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Born on March 16, 1886, in Mishraulia village in Saran district, Misir was an iconic Bhojpuri folk singer, poet, and playwright from Bihar. He was the eldest among seven siblings. The young Misir was athletic and spent much of his time in the village akhada, where he developed a strong physique and became an accomplished wrestler. Misir had little interest in conventional education, but his father, a devoted traditionalist, sent him to the Sanskrit school of Pandit Nanhu Mishra. While Misir did not enjoy formal studies, he paid close attention to the shlokas (hymns) being chanted.
He began translating complex Sanskrit metres into Bhojpuri folk songs and soon dedicated himself to poetry and music. He went on to compose songs in the Purbi genre, a regional folk-singing tradition. His compositions were sung by many, and he was frequently invited to perform for private audiences. His works became so popular and influential that they inspired other songwriters, including the cultural icon Bhikhari Thakur.
His compositions reflected the emotions of ordinary people, especially the pain of migration and separation that marked the lives of indentured labourers who had left Bihar for distant lands. His songs travelled with these migrants and became part of the Bhojpuri identity abroad.
Mahendra Misir's contribution was not limited to music; he also played a role in the freedom struggle. Because of his popularity, he was part of many social gatherings, and he soon began using these gatherings to shelter revolutionaries. The musical gatherings held at his home provided the perfect cover for discussing anti-colonial plans with freedom fighters.
As poverty increased and the struggle became more difficult because of a lack of money, he began printing counterfeit currency. Around 1915, he started printing notes through which he funded revolutionaries fighting British rule. During the day, he would sing and participate in gatherings, but at night, under the pretext of offering prayers at the Shiva temple in his courtyard, he and his brothers reportedly operated a secret currency-printing network to support freedom fighters and weaken the colonial economy.
However, it was not long before the British suspected that something was happening. British intelligence eventually became aware of the operation. A Criminal Investigation Department officer infiltrated Mahendra Misir's household disguised as a servant named Gopichand. After serving Misir for three years, the authorities finally uncovered the operation.
On April 16, 1924, while Misir and his brothers were busy printing notes, the police surrounded the residence and arrested them. In response to Gopichand's betrayal, Mahendra sang a song:
Pakal-pakal panwan khivle Gopichanwa,
Pritiya laga ke na,
Mohe bhejle jehlkhanwa re,
Pritiya laga ke na!
Translation:
Gopichand fed me tender betel leaves,
Winning my affection,
Only to send me to prison,
After making me trust him.
In 1924, Misir was arrested, and a trial was held in the Patna High Court for several months. He was later sentenced to 10 years in prison and sent to Buxar Jail. However, because of his good behaviour, he was released early. During his imprisonment, he continued to write and compose, and it was during this period that he created Mahendra Apoorva Ramayan, which is considered by some scholars to be the first Bhojpuri epic.
According to some accounts, when Misir was arrested in 1924, the tawaif singers of Banaras and Calcutta, who regarded him as their guru, sold their jewellery to raise money for his bail. Other accounts claim that the courtesans sent a blank cheque to the Viceroy and asked him to write whatever amount he wished, promising that they would pay it.
After being released from prison, Mahendra continued composing music and nurturing the folk traditions that had made him famous. He died in 1946, less than a year before India attained independence. Today, his descendants continue to preserve his legacy and highlight his contribution to India's freedom struggle and folk culture. For millions of people in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, his hymns, stories, and songs remain an integral part of their culture, continuing to resonate across generations.
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