This museum in Bihar is ranked no. 1 in Asia and no. 9 among the world’s top 100 museums, outranking Paris’ Louvre

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AN INDIAN INSTITUTION making it into the top 10 list is often regarded as a rare occurrence. However, something remarkable has happened recently, with an Indian museum not only making it to the list of the world’s top 100 museums but also outranking the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, which is the world's most visited art museum. According to a new list released by Germany-based travel guide Worth a Journey, the Bihar Museum in Patna, India, has secured ninth place on the list of the world’s top 100 museums.
India’s inclusion on the list has drawn applause from many netizens, with some sharing their experiences of the museum and writing, “Indeed, it is the best in the world.”
See Also: The Mona Lisa, a gold toilet and now the Louvre’s royal jewels: a fascinating history of art heists
While the renowned French museum, the Louvre, which houses the Mona Lisa, a masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance (15th–16th century), was placed at the 31st spot, many users expressed shock at the Bihar Museum making it into the top 10. The Museum is also ranked number one in Asia. The official website of Worth a Journey highlights some of the museum’s attractions, such as its ancient sculpture galleries, children’s gallery, and folk art gallery.
The Bihar Museum in Patna, Bihar, is known for its exhibitions showcasing the state’s history from the Stone Age to the modern era through sculptures, manuscripts, coins, folk art, etc. The state museum is located in an open and spacious setting with courtyards and a lawn. It is the only Indian museum featured among the world’s top 100 museums.
The museum covers more than 13 acres of land and was designed by veteran Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, who passed away in 2024. According to an India Today report, Maki, a Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect, brought the vision for the Bihar Museum to life in collaboration with Mumbai-based Opolis Architects. The museum was inaugurated in 2015. Before its establishment, the state already had the Patna Museum.
See Also: Golden Naked Trump Statue at European Parliament: Danish Artist's "Orange Plague" Sculpture Leaves Internet Divided
The Bihar Museum features in the top 10 alongside Mexico’s Museo Nacional de Antropología, which is ranked first, and Spain’s Museo del Prado, which is ranked second, among others. It is also ranked above New York’s popular Metropolitan Museum of Art in the US. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as the Met, is the fourth-largest museum in the world and covers 5,000 years of human history, according to some reports.
According to the official website of the Bihar Museum, the primary reason behind its establishment was to present Bihar’s cultural heritage to the world as a form of soft power. The museum is home to several galleries and art forms and houses a collection of artefacts that showcase Bihar’s history across different periods. From the Children’s Museum to the Diaspora Gallery, the museum also serves Bihari cuisine. It remains closed on Mondays. An adult ticket costs Rs 100, while tickets for international tourists cost Rs 500.
While some users on X recalled the Patna Museum, which had been in existence long before the Bihar Museum, others demanded greater coverage of the achievement by the mainstream media. One user on X took a jibe at the mainstream media, writing, “Mainstream media will not make a noise for a good thing.” Many users referred to the news as a “proud moment” and called it “great news.” “Every history enthusiast folks must visit there,” wrote another user. Calling the Bihar Museum’s achievement “well deserved,” some users even shared photographs and visuals of the museum’s interiors.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
[Rh/VS/RS]
Suggested Reading: