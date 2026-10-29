This museum in Bihar is ranked no. 1 in Asia and no. 9 among the world’s top 100 museums, outranking Paris’ Louvre

AN INDIAN INSTITUTION making it into the top 10 list is often regarded as a rare occurrence. However, something remarkable has happened recently, with an Indian museum not only making it to the list of the world’s top 100 museums but also outranking the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, which is the world's most visited art museum. According to a new list released by Germany-based travel guide Worth a Journey, the Bihar Museum in Patna, India, has secured ninth place on the list of the world’s top 100 museums.

India’s inclusion on the list has drawn applause from many netizens, with some sharing their experiences of the museum and writing, “Indeed, it is the best in the world.”

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While the renowned French museum, the Louvre, which houses the Mona Lisa, a masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance (15th–16th century), was placed at the 31st spot, many users expressed shock at the Bihar Museum making it into the top 10. The Museum is also ranked number one in Asia. The official website of Worth a Journey highlights some of the museum’s attractions, such as its ancient sculpture galleries, children’s gallery, and folk art gallery.

India’s Bihar Museum Ranks 9th Among the Top 100 Museums in the World