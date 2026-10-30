Media Watch: Netizens Slam The New Indian Express for Alleged Double Standards in Its Coverage of Fasting During Karwa Chauth and Ramzan; Write, ‘Karwa Chauth Is The Hunger Games, Whereas Ramzan Is Feasts of Faith’

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AN ARTICLE BY THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS (TNIE) on Karwa Chauth has sparked debate on the internet after netizens slammed the newspaper for its alleged “double standards.” The controversy began when users started sharing another article about fasting during Ramzan, written by the same author. As per reports, the comparison between the two articles titled, “The Hunger Games of Karwa Chauth” and “Feasts of Faith: The Role of Food in Ramzan” drew widespread attention, with many users criticizing TNIE for “selective outrage”.
The article on Karwa Chauth, titled “The Hunger Games of Karwa Chauth”, was published on the digital platform of the newspaper on October 29, 2026. Written by Indian journalist Venika Awal, it criticized the fasting culture associated with the Hindu festival, during which women observe a fast for their husbands' longevity and safety. The festival is a traditional one-day celebration observed by married Hindu women in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other northern states.
After the article was published, many users dug up another article written by the same author about Ramzan, titled “Feasts of Faith: The Role of Food in Ramzan”, which was published on March 27, 2025.
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The headline of the article is a reference to the film The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence, which follows characters who are forced to participate in a competition and fight each other to the death. Several users slammed the reference, along with the article's content, which they felt lacked any connection between the festival and family bonds, culture, beliefs, etc. One of the passages in the article highlights the hypocrisy of people and reads, “And yet humility rarely travels beyond the fast itself.”
It further continued, “A fast that teaches you what an empty stomach feels like ought to make you slower to deny someone else a plate of food.”
The article about fasting during Ramzan began by explaining how the month of Ramzan brings an element of spirituality along with deep cultural significance. It further described the festival as “a month-long celebration of faith, perseverance and the profound connection between food and communal identity.”
Many users shared screenshots of the two articles, leading to widespread criticism, with users alleging double standards in the newspaper's coverage of festivals belonging to different religions. Following the backlash, as of October 30, 2026, both TNIE articles have been removed from the official website, with a 404-error displayed when users attempt to access them.
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“Same newspaper: The New Indian Express. Same journalist: Vernika Awal. But Karwa Chauth is ‘The Hunger Games’, whereas Ramzan is ‘Feasts of Faith’,” wrote one X user. Another user slammed TNIE, writing, “Double standards at The Indian Express: They criticize fasting during Karwa Chauth but highlight its benefits during Ramadan.”
Netizens also shared other instances of what they considered extreme portrayals of religious festivals by The Indian Express, published just months apart in 2024. The TNIE controversy further brought attention to two articles published by the newspaper, titled “Women, Fasting May Affect Your Hormones — Here’s How” and “How Ramadan Fasting Can Help You in Weight Loss, Reduce Blood Sugar, Cholesterol”.
One X user shared a screenshot and took a jibe at the media house, writing, “Editorial team of @IndianExpress needs to introspect about your double standards exposed by vibrant social media before it goes the way of NYT, BBC and Washington Post, leading to loss of credibility.”
[Rh/VS]
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