When a Self-Proclaimed “Media Watchdog” Refuses to Watch Out Itself : Senior Journalists and Ex-Employees Reveal Newslaundry’s Toxic Work Culture

NEWSLAUNDRY has often branded itself as an organization that holds other media outlets accountable. It has repeatedly raised questions about the ethics and practices of different newsrooms, positioning itself as a watchdog of the Indian media. However, recent flurry of allegations raised against the digital media outlet has now put the self-proclaimed watchdog under the lens.

The controversy began after a 2014 open letter defending former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal resurfaced online after the Bombay High Court convicted him of rape and other charges. The letter, directly addressed to the assault victim, had questioned her account of events and described her as the flagpole of “bubblegum feminism”. After the online backlash following High Court’s verdict, the article written by Nirupama Sekhri, sister of the Newslaundry CEO Abhinandan Sekhri, was subsequently removed from its website.

However, it didn’t end the controversy. In a recent development, former employees and journalists who had interacted with Newslaundry began sharing their own experiences, raising questions about the organization’s work culture. From abusive language from seniors to personal attacks against women journalists to unresolved questions around sexual harassment complaints the allegations levied against the “media watchdog” has turned heads of the public.

Newslaundry Trainee Fled From Toxic Workplace Environment

Another account came from Sayantan Ghosh, who joined Newslaundry as a trainee journalist in 2016, who wrote a detailed account in an X post. He had recently graduated from college and was working as a content writer in Bengaluru when he accepted an unpaid internship with the digital media outlet with the expectation that good performance could eventually lead to a paid position.

He later moved to Delhi, expecting to work in an independent newsroom. Instead, he said, he found an “extremely toxic” environment.

According to Ghosh, the language used by Newslaundry co-founder Abhinandan Sekhri towards employees was “deeply hurtful.” He said colleagues told him that this was “normal” in the media and this is simply how newsrooms worked. Instead of calling out the toxic behaviour, he was allegedly told to develop a thick skin.

However, Ghosh said he did not accept that explanation. He compared his experience with his earlier internships at The New Indian Express in Bengaluru and The Telegraph in Kolkata, saying editors there treated interns with basic courtesy.

See Also: After Newslaundry, More Notable Voices Forced to Eat Words: How Bollywood Lobby and Journalist Vinod Mehta Defended Rape Convict Tarun Tejpal

Ghosh recalled one particularly harsh episode after he worked on a story related to Section 66A. He alleged that the verbal abuse became so severe that he lied to the person he was reporting to and left the workplace. He eventually returned to Kolkata after his parents arranged a train ticket.

Ghosh said he had thought about speaking about the experience several times but remained silent because he questioned whether he was simply being “too sensitive” and also feared intimidation.

The current controversy surrounding Newslaundry, he said, finally pushed him to speak. He wrote, “I knew how people could be bullied and intimidated, and for a long time I doubted myself. I questioned whether I was being too sensitive, whether this really was “normal”, whether I simply did not understand how the media worked. Today, as many people are talking I think it was important for me to speak up. I am speaking only about what I experienced [...] But I think I should have spoken about this much earlier.”