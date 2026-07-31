MEDIA WATCH: India Today Group Reportedly Sacks Around 120 Employees Without Prior Notice

RENOWNED MEDIA CONGLOMORATE INDIA TODAY GROUP has allegedly let go of 120 employees as part of a restructuring exercise. The report emerged after multiple media outlets received information that the job cuts were communicated without any prior notice to the employees, affecting editorial as well as other departments.

According to Newslaundry, several employees working at the esteemed media conglomerate were reportedly asked to submit their resignations via email. They were allegedly asked to resign between July 20 and July 24, 2026, and were informed of the decision suddenly without any prior notice, catching many employees off guard.

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Newslaundry reported that the employees were called individually and informed that it would be their last working day at the organisation, after which they were asked to complete all the necessary formalities. The affected staff have claimed that the mass layoffs impacted around 120 employees.

As quoted by Newslaundry, one employee, whose identity has not been revealed, claimed that as they were about to end their shift on July 22, 2026, they were suddenly called in by their manager and an HR representative. The employee had been working with the Hindi website team at TV Today Network Limited's office in Noida's Sector 16 for the past two years. "Today is your last day. Please submit your resignation," the employee told Newslaundry they were informed.

Who Was Affected by the India Today Mass Layoffs?

As per reports, most of the approximately 120 staff members who were let go as part of the restructuring exercise were working with the Aaj Tak Hindi website team. Employees from several other departments were also affected by the mass layoffs, including camera operations, video editing, fact-checking, and Aaj Tak Radio.

One employee told Newslaundry that he was asked to resign and submit his laptop and ID card, which he did before leaving the office. According to media reports, many employees were allegedly dismissed in a similar manner. They were first called in by their HR representative and manager, where they were asked to resign with immediate effect.

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Some employees alleged that those who refused to resign voluntarily were terminated and would receive two months' basic salary as severance. Meanwhile, those who resigned would receive two months' full salary.

The affected employees included both newcomers to the organisation and those who had worked there for many years. The shocking layoffs came at a time when reports alleged that the India Today Group had experienced a decline in its financial performance. Another employee told Newslaundry, "I gave more than 13 years of my life to this institution. But I was not even given a chance to meet my own comrades." They further added, "I quietly returned home. I never expected such neglect from the institution to which I dedicated my youth."

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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