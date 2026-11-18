Thotsakan is the biological father of Nand Sida, whom he abandons after learning about her horoscope. Thotsakan’s brother, Pipek, who is known as Vibhishana in Valmiki’s version, is the one who foresees Sida’s destiny, which turns out to be bringing death to Thotsakan’s doorstep. After learning about the prediction that his own daughter would be the cause of his demise, Thotsakan abandons her.

The infant is left on drifting water, resulting in her removal from Thotsakan’s kingdom of Lanka. King Janaka finds the young child floating on the water and adopts her, raising her as his own. Years later, the young child grows up to become Ma Sita, who marries Rama at her Swayamvar.

During Rama and Sita’s exile, Thotsakan abducts her without knowing her true identity, setting the prediction made at Sita’s birth in motion. Thotsakan thus sets the cycle of his own demise in motion, implying that he never escapes his fate.

The Thai version of the Ramayana is similar to Valmiki’s version, except for a few twists and turns. The Ramakien also places considerable importance on Hanuman, which varies across other versions of the ancient Hindu epic. In Thailand, the country's kings are referred to as Rama, after Lord Rama. King Rama I adopted his name from Ramathibodi of the Ayutthaya Kingdom.

According to the latest reports, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend has crossed $1.5 million (approximately Rs 14 crore) in Thailand. So far, the film has received a positive response from Thai audiences, with the internet particularly fawning over actor Kunal Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Indra.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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