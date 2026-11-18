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NITESH TIWARI’S Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has been shattering records ever since the film was released on November 15, 2026. The big-budget film, based on the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash in the lead roles. As the film, which is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, begins to reach a global audience, the tales of Lord Rama and his wife Sita are already familiar in some other parts of the world.
The journey of Rama and Sita has been adapted in several Asian countries, such as Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and Myanmar. These countries have adapted the Ramayana to suit their respective cultures and have even introduced their own twists and turns to the story. In Thailand, the Ramayana is referred to as the Ramakien and has always played a significant role in the Thai literary canon. According to India Today, the Ramayana reached Thailand during the early Khmer period (802–1431 CE) and the Ayutthaya period (1351–1767).
See Also: From being a doctor to cutting off his nine heads: Here are the top 5 lesser-known facts about Ravana
Thailand’s King Rama I was the first king of the Chakri dynasty to have the story rewritten according to Thai culture. The Ramakien is influenced by several other versions of the ancient Hindu epic, including Valmiki’s version, the Vishnu Purana and the Hanuman Nataka. With the release of Ramayana: Rise of the Legend, Thailand has been talking about actor Kunal Kapoor, who portrayed the role of Lord Indra. The ancient Hindu epic has a strong fan base in Thailand.
However, did you know that in the Thai retelling of the Ramayana, Sita’s origin story differs from what is usually taught? In the Ramakien, Sita, an avatar of the goddess Lakshmi, is not the daughter of Bhumi (Earth), as mentioned in sage Valmiki’s version.
One of the shocking twists in the Thai retelling of the ancient Hindu epic is that Sita was abandoned by the antagonist of the story, Ravana. In the Ramakien, Ravana is named Thotsakan, while Sita is called Nand Sida and Rama is known as Phra Ram. The Thai version of the Ramayana introduces an element of life coming full circle, from birth to death.
Thotsakan is the biological father of Nand Sida, whom he abandons after learning about her horoscope. Thotsakan’s brother, Pipek, who is known as Vibhishana in Valmiki’s version, is the one who foresees Sida’s destiny, which turns out to be bringing death to Thotsakan’s doorstep. After learning about the prediction that his own daughter would be the cause of his demise, Thotsakan abandons her.
The infant is left on drifting water, resulting in her removal from Thotsakan’s kingdom of Lanka. King Janaka finds the young child floating on the water and adopts her, raising her as his own. Years later, the young child grows up to become Ma Sita, who marries Rama at her Swayamvar.
During Rama and Sita’s exile, Thotsakan abducts her without knowing her true identity, setting the prediction made at Sita’s birth in motion. Thotsakan thus sets the cycle of his own demise in motion, implying that he never escapes his fate.
The Thai version of the Ramayana is similar to Valmiki’s version, except for a few twists and turns. The Ramakien also places considerable importance on Hanuman, which varies across other versions of the ancient Hindu epic. In Thailand, the country's kings are referred to as Rama, after Lord Rama. King Rama I adopted his name from Ramathibodi of the Ayutthaya Kingdom.
According to the latest reports, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend has crossed $1.5 million (approximately Rs 14 crore) in Thailand. So far, the film has received a positive response from Thai audiences, with the internet particularly fawning over actor Kunal Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Indra.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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