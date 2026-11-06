Maa Sita’s warrior depiction in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana divides the internet; but other versions of the Epic have portrayed her with extraordinary strength

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NITESH TIWARI’S RAMAYANA: Rise of a Legend hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, with critics and avid moviegoers dissecting and reviewing the film scene by scene. One of the moments, which was also featured in its trailer, shows Sita fighting demons alongside Lord Rama in the forest. The scene has received widespread flak, with some users calling it a misrepresentation of the Valmiki’s Ramayana.
Netizens have been debating the portrayal of Sita as a warrior in the scene, with some critics claiming that the Hindu goddess never accompanied Lord Rama in the battle against the army of Khara and Dushana, who were Ravana’s cousins. The scene instantly sparked a debate, with users alleging that the film distorted the facts presented in Valmiki’s version of the Ramayana, which is regarded as one of the most significant religious texts of ancient India. In the film, actors Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor portray Maa Sita (mother Sita) and Lord Rama, respectively.
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With reports suggesting that the film was made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, criticism has been growing alongside praise for its visual effects ever since the first teaser dropped. Despite widespread praise for the film, several users on social media have also slammed its casting choices and criticised its music director, AR Rahman. Now, Sita’s fighting sequence from the film has become the centre of discussion.
One user on X claimed that the scene distorts the facts, adding that Lord Rama fought the army of Khara and Dushana alone. Another user on X wrote, “According to the scriptures, Shri Ram fought all of them alone, sending Lakshman and Sita Maa away.”
While some users defended the film, writing, “It is Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, not Valmiki Ramayana,” others questioned the criticism surrounding Sita fighting demons.
Users also claimed that other versions of the Ramayana offer hints of Sita being portrayed as a warrior. One user wrote, “She was powerful enough to defend herself, and the director can take creative liberty.” “Sita Maa wasn’t just a helpless woman. She was a warrior,” wrote another user.
The scene has left netizens divided, with some even writing, “First in my bloodline to see Sita fighting demons.” According to Valmiki’s Ramayana, there is no mention of Sita fighting during their 14-year exile. However, in the Ananda Ramayana, published in 2006, a demon named Mulakasura was defeated by Sita’s shadow version.
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Sita’s depiction varies across different versions of the Hindu epic that have been published over time. In most of the versions of Ramayana, she is the wife of Lord Rama and is considered an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. She is described as the daughter of Bhumi (Earth), from whom she was born. She was later adopted by King Janaka. Sita’s swayamvara was a turning point in the Ramayana, during which she chose Rama, the King of Ayodhya, as her husband. Later, Sita accompanied Rama and his half-brother, Lakshmana, during their 14-year exile.
At the same time, Sita was abducted by Ravana, the king of Lanka. The Ramayana also offers hints of Sita’s strength. According to some legends, the divine bow that Rama picked up and broke during the swayamvara has a lesser-known history involving Sita. It is believed that young Sita had lifted the divine bow, which originally belonged to Lord Shiva, during her childhood.
Although Valmiki’s version does not depict Sita as a warrior, she has been portrayed as a fighter in some other versions of the Ramayana. In the lesser-known Adbhuta Ramayana, Sita defeats the thousand-headed Sahasra Ravana. The text portrays Sita not merely as someone who needed protection but also as a fighter.
[Rh/VS/VP]
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