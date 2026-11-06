Maa Sita’s warrior depiction in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana divides the internet; but other versions of the Epic have portrayed her with extraordinary strength

NITESH TIWARI’S RAMAYANA: Rise of a Legend hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, with critics and avid moviegoers dissecting and reviewing the film scene by scene. One of the moments, which was also featured in its trailer, shows Sita fighting demons alongside Lord Rama in the forest. The scene has received widespread flak, with some users calling it a misrepresentation of the Valmiki’s Ramayana.

Netizens have been debating the portrayal of Sita as a warrior in the scene, with some critics claiming that the Hindu goddess never accompanied Lord Rama in the battle against the army of Khara and Dushana, who were Ravana’s cousins. The scene instantly sparked a debate, with users alleging that the film distorted the facts presented in Valmiki’s version of the Ramayana, which is regarded as one of the most significant religious texts of ancient India. In the film, actors Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor portray Maa Sita (mother Sita) and Lord Rama, respectively.

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With reports suggesting that the film was made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, criticism has been growing alongside praise for its visual effects ever since the first teaser dropped. Despite widespread praise for the film, several users on social media have also slammed its casting choices and criticised its music director, AR Rahman. Now, Sita’s fighting sequence from the film has become the centre of discussion.

Netizens React to Sita’s Fighting Scene in Ramayana

One user on X claimed that the scene distorts the facts, adding that Lord Rama fought the army of Khara and Dushana alone. Another user on X wrote, “According to the scriptures, Shri Ram fought all of them alone, sending Lakshman and Sita Maa away.”

While some users defended the film, writing, “It is Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, not Valmiki Ramayana,” others questioned the criticism surrounding Sita fighting demons.