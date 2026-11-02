From being a doctor to cutting off his nine heads: Here are the top 5 lesser-known facts about Ravana

NITESH TIWARI’S RAMAYANA is set to hit theatres on November 5, 2026, and the hype surrounding the much-awaited mythological epic has been making headlines everywhere, not always for good reasons though. While the two-part series follows the widely known theme of the victory of good over evil, it is based on the Valmiki Ramayana, a Hindu Smriti epic poem. The Ramayana is often regarded as one of the most significant texts of Hinduism, following the life of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The battle against evil was fought against the primary antagonist, Ravana, the King of Lanka, who is described as a ten-headed demon known for his fearlessness, wisdom, and knowledge. The epic battle between Rama and Ravana was triggered after the latter kidnapped Sita, female protagonist of Ramayana and the lord Rama’s wife.

Ravana’s story eventually became a symbol of evil, but his defeat at the hands of Lord Rama marked the inevitable victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Ravana’s failure to distinguish right from wrong and his desire to make Rama powerless by taking Sita away from him is the central part of his story. To this day, Ramayana continues to be one of the most widely known epics of all time. Here are some lesser-known facts about Ravana.

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