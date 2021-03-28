Sunday, March 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Cyberattacks Against Remote Access Protocols Have Increased
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Cyberattacks Against Remote Access Protocols Have Increased

Remote work isn't going anywhere. Even as companies begin considering re-opening their workplaces

0
Cyberattacks
Attackers test different usernames and passwords until the correct combination is found. Pixabay

With work from home becoming more popular amid the pandemic, cyberattacks against remote access protocols have continued to rise over the past year, said a new report. After the switch to remote work, brute-force attacks against RDP — which is perhaps the most popular remote desktop protocol and is used to access Windows or servers — skyrocketed, reaching a new high of 409 million worldwide in November 2020, showed the research from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

In a brute-force attack, attackers test different usernames and passwords until the correct combination is found — and they gain access to the corporate resources. When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, the total number of brute-force attacks against RDP jumped from 93.1 million worldwide in February 2020 to 277.4 million 2020 in March — a 197 percent increase, according to Kaspersky’s telemetry.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The numbers in India went from 1.3 million in February 2020 to 3.3 million in March 2020. From April 2020 onward, monthly attacks never dipped below 300 million, and they reached a new high of 409 million attacks worldwide in November 2020. The highest number of attacks, 4.5 million in India, was recorded in July 2020, showed the data.

Cyberattacks
The highest number of attacks, 4.5 million in India. Pixabay

In February 2021 — nearly one year from the start of the pandemic — there were 377.5 million brute-force attacks — a far cry from the 93.1 million witnessed at the beginning of 2020. India alone witnessed 9.04 million attacks in February 2021. The total number of attacks in India from February-December 2020 was around 37 million, while the total number of attacks recorded in India during January and February 2021 is around 15 million.

ALSO READ: Cyberattacks Per Healthcare Organization Jumped 37 Percent In The Last 12 Months

“Remote work isn’t going anywhere. Even as companies begin considering re-opening their workplaces, many have stated that they will continue to include remote work in their operating model or pursue a hybrid format,” Dmitry Galov, a security expert at Kaspersky, said in a statement. “That means it’s likely these types of attacks against remote desktop protocols will continue to occur at a rather high rate. 2020 made it clear that companies need to update their security infrastructure, and a good place to start is providing stronger protection for their RDP access.”

Enabling access to RDP through a corporate VPN and enabling the use of Network Level Authentication (NLA) when connecting remotely are among the recommendations that experts offered to keep organizations safe from brute-force cyberattacks. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleIn Patients With Lupus, Vitamin D Deficiency Has Been Linked To Metabolic Changes
Next articleBinge On Delicious, Healthy Gujiyas Of Different Flavors This Holi

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Binge On Delicious, Healthy Gujiyas Of Different Flavors This Holi

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those health-conscious people, then you should relish baked gujiyas this Holi. Those, who avoid oily and traditional sweets can now...
Read more
Health & Fitness

In Patients With Lupus, Vitamin D Deficiency Has Been Linked To Metabolic Changes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with lupus are more likely to have metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance -- both factors linked to heart disease -- if they vitamin...
Read more
Environment

Discover How 284 Female Officers In The Indian Forest Service Gaining Momentum

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's forest management marked a conservation milestone when three women officers were inducted into the Indian Forest Service (IFS) in 1980, and since then...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,534FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Binge On Delicious, Healthy Gujiyas Of Different Flavors This Holi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those health-conscious people, then you should relish baked gujiyas this Holi. Those, who avoid oily and traditional sweets can now...
Read more

Cyberattacks Against Remote Access Protocols Have Increased

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With work from home becoming more popular amid the pandemic, cyberattacks against remote access protocols have continued to rise over the past year, said...
Read more

In Patients With Lupus, Vitamin D Deficiency Has Been Linked To Metabolic Changes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with lupus are more likely to have metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance -- both factors linked to heart disease -- if they vitamin...
Read more

Discover How 284 Female Officers In The Indian Forest Service Gaining Momentum

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
India's forest management marked a conservation milestone when three women officers were inducted into the Indian Forest Service (IFS) in 1980, and since then...
Read more

How Does Cold Cause Tooth Sensitivity And Pain?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ever thought about why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a tooth's dentin, have a newly...
Read more

Research: Toxicity Of SARS-COV-2 Protein Reduced By A Cancer Drug

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes Covid-19 -- and then used an...
Read more

Research: Stressed Brain Related To Broken Heart Syndrome

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heightened activity in the brain, caused by stressful events, is linked to the risk of developing a rare and sometimes fatal heart condition, a...
Read more

Lighthouse Tourism: A Unique Aspect To Strengthen India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aimed at strengthening the tourism sector in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has been working towards the promotion...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,534FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada