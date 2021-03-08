Monday, March 8, 2021
EducationLead StoryScience & Technology

Deep Learning And Data Engineering Are Top Nanodegree Growing Programs

New Delhi is a frontrunner in mainstream programming languages. It drew 22 percent and 23 percent demand for C++ and full-stack web developers

deep learning
Deep learning and data engineering, the top study programs. Pixabay

Deep learning and data engineering are top nanodegree programs showing the country’s growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and data, says a new report. According to a report by silicon-valley-based Udacity, Karnataka holds the lion’s share for maximum nanodegree programs in 2020.

As much as 24 percent demand for deep learning and 34 percent of the total demand for data engineering nanodegree programs comes from Karnataka, the company said in a statement. The demand for AI product managers (38 percent) and product managers (60 percent) is also the highest in the state. Data science and deep learning are the most popular nanodegree programs in Maharashtra. More than 40 percent of the enrollments come from this state.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

New Delhi is a frontrunner in mainstream programming languages. It drew 22 percent and 23 percent demand for C++ and full-stack web developers. The data analyst nanodegree program is also big in the region with 21 percent enrollments coming from the National Capital Region.

ALSO READ: What Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

More than half of self-driving car engineers come from Tamil Nadu, the report said. The state produced more than 50 percent, Self-Driving car engineers, in 2020 in India. The data is based on the number of enrollments during the year, showing the demand across different states and union territories. (IANS/SP)

