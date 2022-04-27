Did India’s missile misfire expose the banana military of the banana republic - Pakistan?

The banana military stands exposed about their operational readiness:

Pakistan’s acceptance of intrusion by an Indian missile into its air space has exposed the reality of the Chinese air defence systems that they purchased spending billions of dollars. Pakistan accepted that it did track the trajectory of the missile throughout its journey into Pakistan. This states that Pakistan’s Chinese radars were able to track the missile, but still didn’t fire any retaliatory missile to destroy the Indian missile while it was in the air. Any air or missile defence system in the world is designed to launch a retaliatory missile to destroy the intruding aerial object as soon as it tracks the intruding object’s trajectory.

Here Pakistan’s air defence command stands exposed. Either they lied about being able to track the Indian missile or else they feared destroying an Indian missile intruding their air space. It's simply impossible to digest that Pakistan would have chosen the latter option. That’s why most weapon experts have stated that Pakistan simply wasn’t able to track the Indian missile, which proves the incompetence and uselessness of Pakistan’s China-made radars and air defence systems when it comes to countering India’s advanced systems like Brahmos.

What if Pakistan would have said that they were not able to track the missile? Well, in that case, it would have been more embarrassing for the banana military, as then too, questions would have been raised on the effectiveness and purchase of costly Chinese radars, surveillance and tracking systems by Pakistan.

Pakistan’s narrative on the incident:

According to Pakistan’s DGISPR (DG Inter-Services Public Relation), the missile was unarmed and thus didn’t cause any casualties. DGISPR tried to hide their failure by repeatedly stating that the Indian missile was unarmed. Well, how can anyone say whether a missile is armed or unarmed until and unless it hits the embedded target? Humans haven’t developed such technology yet. So this argument of Pakistan’s DGISPR too stands exposed.