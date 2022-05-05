Boeing CEO to visit India amid the sour relations between the two nations.

Boeing's CEO India Visit:

As per the sources and reports, David L Calhoun, CEO & President of Boeing is likely to visit India very soon. Calhoun will be meeting the top officials from India's Ministry of Defence. There is a buzz in the South Block that the CEO is coming to India to pitch the F/A-18 jets and discuss several defence deals & partnerships including the delivery, further orders, and MRO facility of P-8i in India.

It seems that the visit of the Boeing CEO is purposely designed to coincide with the upcoming trails of F/A-18s in the Indian Navy's Goa facility. Also, it might be possible that the trails of F/A-18 jets are performed in the presence of the Boeing CEO. That would be another good opportunity for the Boeing CEO and other company officials to push the jet deal in Boeing's favour.

The Indo-US Relations:

The visit of the Boeing CEO and the F/A-18 India trails comes at a time when India - US relations are going through a phase of disagreements about the new world order, rules-based order and the ongoing conflicts around the world.

Recently, the Indo-US relation has seen some harsh exchanges of dialogues and comments between the two countries on the matters of human rights violations, religious freedom, press freedom etc. The sourest recent disagreement between New Delhi and Washington D.C was on the matters of geopolitical alignment in the Ukraine - Russia conflict.

Several US officials have preached and warned India about its indirect support and its relations with Russia. The US has time and again warned India with threats of sanctions due to New Delhi's decision to move forward with the S400 deal with Russia. However, India too has retaliated through words. India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar has shown a tough stance by expressing his concerns about the human rights violations in the US and the hypocrisy of the US on the matters of rules-based order.

Though Boeing stands a good chance of winning the race for the Indian Navy fighter jet deal, the sour relations and disagreements between the two countries will prove to be a critical barrier in the fast-growing defence ties between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy.