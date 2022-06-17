China Claims New Technical Tool; Analysts Suspect Dual Military Use

Beijing claims about 90% of the 3.5 million-square-kilometer South China Sea as its own, clashing with the claims of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Asian governments value the sea for oil, natural gas, shipping lanes and fisheries. Japan and the United States have urged China to leave the sea open for international use. The Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., did not answer a request for comment for this report. Chinese officials have said in the past that its maritime technology is for scientific research or extraction of oil and gas. China's state media China Daily reported last year that China's leadership urged its scientists to come up with new innovations in "strategic frontiers," including the ocean. Those officials hope to be seen around the Indo Pacific as a "science and technology power," said Aaron Rabena, a visiting fellow at the Singapore-based think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Regional Strategic and Political Studies Program.

"I think it's not just China, but other countries as well, are exploring ways to maximize the use of technology so that they can minimize the loss of human life on their part, so that's the game right now," Rabena said. The Philippines is looking toward a "modern and efficient up-to-date armed forces" partly in response to Chinese deep-sea exploration, he said. Both the Philippines and Malaysia have announced plans over the past eight years to upgrade their navies in view of external threats.

US, Japan countering China

Research technology alone might not put China ahead of other countries militarily in a conflict, Huang cautioned. "I think they have pretty fast technology innovation and for some limited critical high technologies, they have significant achievements, but I cannot translate it into full-fledged integrated operational edge," he said. Japan and the United States both moved this past week in ways that would counter China's military might. On June 8, Washington approved plans for the sale of warship parts and related technical support to Taiwan worth $120 million. The sale would be the latest aimed at helping Taiwan arm itself against China. China's Ministry of National Defense "strongly condemned and resolutely opposed" the sale, according to the PLA's China Military Online website. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, a country that has its own maritime disputes with China, pledged over the weekend at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore to "fundamentally reinforce Japan's defense capabilities within the next five years." Kishida said he would "secure a substantial increase of Japan's defense budget."