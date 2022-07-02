The US Announces $820 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine

The United States announced details Friday of $820 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radar. The latest aid package is designed to help Ukraine counter Russia's use of long-range missiles and follows calls by Ukrainian officials for Western countries to send more advanced weapons systems that can better match Moscow's equipment. The Pentagon said Friday the Biden administration has now sent $7.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including nearly $7 billion since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. U.S. President Joe Biden said at a news conference during this week's NATO summit in Madrid that the United States is "going to support Ukraine as long as it takes."

The 14th U.S. package of military aid for Ukraine include two air defense systems, known as NASAMS, which can help Ukrainian forces defend against cruise missiles and aircraft. A senior U.S. official said the systems are NATO-standard defense systems and are part of an effort to update Ukraine's air defenses from a Soviet-era system to a modern one.

"The Ukrainians are doing a magnificent job of employing their existing air defense systems, but we all know that Soviet-type systems means that it's Russian made … so over time it will be harder to sustain with the spare parts," the official said. The latest military aid package also provides Ukrainians with up to 150,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition as well as additional ammunition for medium-range rocket systems the United States provided Ukraine in June. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address, “I am especially grateful to the United States of America and personally to Biden for the new support package for Ukraine. ... We are no less actively negotiating about other new weapons from our partners. ...We are doing everything to break the advantage of the occupiers.”

On the battlefront Friday, at least 21 people were killed and dozens injured in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine's Odesa region. At least one of the sites that were hit was a residential building. Ukrainian military officials said two children were among the dead, and the search for survivors is ongoing. The missile struck the nine-story building in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, according to a Ukraine Defense Ministry statement.