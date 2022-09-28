Defense

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed Chief of Defence Staff, 'expert' in handling China

Indian Army's former Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) was on Wednesday appointed the second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders, an official statement said.
General Chauhan hails from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. Coincidentally, his predecessor General Bipin Rawat, and NSA Ajit Doval hail from the same district.
NewsGram Desk

He will also function as Secretary, of the Department of Military Affairs.

Lt Gen Chauhan (retd) succeeds the first CDS, former Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat who had died in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.

CDS Bipin Rawat was killed in an unfortunate helicopter crash last year.
In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan has held several command, staff, and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, and northeast India.

Commissioned into 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

As Major General, he commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command, and as Lt General, commanded a corps in the northeast and subsequently went on to become the Eastern Command chief from September 2019 and held the charge until he retired from service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, he has also held important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

He had also served on a United Nations mission to Angola. (KB/IANS)

