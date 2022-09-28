Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) appointed Chief of Defence Staff, 'expert' in handling China

Indian Army's former Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) was on Wednesday appointed the second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders, an official statement said.

He will also function as Secretary, of the Department of Military Affairs.

Lt Gen Chauhan (retd) succeeds the first CDS, former Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat who had died in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.