PM Modi launches Rs 22K cr project to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant here, expressing hope that soon passenger aircraft will be manufactured in India with the 'Make in India' tagline.

The C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that along with the manufacturing of transport aircraft for the IAF, additional aircraft too will be manufactured at the facility for Air Force requirements, adding that aircraft manufactured here will also be exported in the future.

"Today, a message is being sent to the world that there is a golden opportunity in India. Defense and aerospace are going to be the two important pillars for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said, as he expressed hope that by 2025, the country's defense manufacturing scale will cross $25 billion with defense corridors being developed in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.