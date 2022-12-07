Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: History And Significance Of This Special Day

Every year on December 7, Armed Forces Flag Day is observed throughout the country to honour Indian soldiers, sailors, and pilots. It is observed to pay tribute to hundreds of thousands men in uniform who died protecting this country. On this day, donations are raised for the welfare of the Armed Forces Staff. This year on Armed Forces Flag Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new naval ensign that eschews the Union Jack and other colonial heritage of the past.

History of Armed Forces Flag Day

The Indian Armed Forces have played an important role in World War II. A large number of Indian soldiers fought for Europe, Africa and Asia against Germans, Italians and the Japanese. After the World War, Indian Soldiers had to fought war with Pakistan. This led an immediate need of welfare support for the wellbeing of Indian Soldiers. Considering this need, Defence Ministry created a committee to take some actions.

The Defense Minister's Committee on August 28, 1949, created the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. In 1993, the Defense Ministry of India amalgamated all relevant welfare funds, including funds for war victims, the Kendriya Sainik Board Fund, the ex-welfare servicemen's fund, and other units, to establish the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Significance

The aim of Armed Forces Flag day is not only to honour and the services of soldiers in India’s armed forces but also encourage the people of India to support armed forces in any possible way. The motive behind this day is to provide rehabilitative assistance to the relatives of war victims. And to take initiatives to safeguard the well-being of service members and families of martyrs. It also aims to assist former service veterans and their families with their welfare and resettlement.

Hence, on Armed Forces Flag day various fund raising events like shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes are observed where people pay, donate and purchase items. And the amount raised directly goes to the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund’. Through these funds care, support, rehabilitation and financial help is provided to the Armed Forces.