Indian soldiers clash with PLA in Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two, sources said on Monday.



Although no loss of life or major injuries were reported but both some Indian and Chinese troops received some minor injuries during this clash, a source said.



It is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 in eastern Ladakh. There was another incident in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang, where the Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain so till March.