HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines

New Delhi, Sep 12: Defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the third GE 404 engine from US tech giant General Electric (GE) Aerospace to power India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A.

The Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU said that while the third GE 404 engine has been received, the fourth will be delivered by the U.S. firm by the end of the month.

“HAL has received the third GE 404 engine for LCA Mk1A. One more engine is scheduled to be delivered by the end of September. Engine supply chain improvement will pave the way for LCA Mk1A deliveries,” HAL said in a statement.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crore, along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crore.

The production of all 83 aircraft for the Indian Air Force was to be completed over a period of eight years. However, there was a delay on the part of the US company in meeting its schedule for delivering the engines, which has slowed down the production of the fighter jets.

According to the original production schedule, HAL was slated to deliver the first three aircraft in the third year and 16 aircraft per year in the five subsequent years.