Masood Azhar's family torn to shreds in 'Operation Sindoor': JeM commander admits in viral video

Islamabad, Sep 16: Months after India dismantled major terror infrastructure under 'Operation Sindoor', a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander has admitted that the family of the terror outfit's founder, Masood Azhar, was "torn to shreds" in the Indian armed forces' strikes on Bahawalpur.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya reported a video, doing rounds on social media, where a JeM commander, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, flanked by armed personnel, is conceding the substantial losses suffered by the terror group during India's 'Operation Sindoor'.

The acknowledgement comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, which prompted India to retaliate by destroying high-value terror targets of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Pakistan itself later confirmed that nine sites had been struck, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muridke areas long known as terror strongholds.

Bahawalpur is Pakistan's 12th largest city and a major hub of JeM operations. It is home to the terror group's headquarters at Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also referred to as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

Addressing a gathering, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri said, "This nonsense of terrorism, which we hold close to our hearts, for the ideological and geographical boundaries of this country (Pakistan), sometimes we clashed with Delhi, sometimes with Kabul and sometimes with Kandahar."

"After sacrificing everything, on May 7, the family of Maulana Masood Azhar, including his women and children, were killed and torn to shreds in Bahawalpur," he added.