Why Does Trump Want Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base Returned To US Control?

US President Donald Trump said that he wants Bagram air base in Afghanistan returned to US control, in a move that could reignite American involvement in the country and the strategic asset that was lost during the chaotic Western withdrawal four years ago.

Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 18, Trump suggested that his administration was negotiating with the Taliban for US forces to once again occupy the base outside of Kabul, which was abandoned in 2021 shortly before the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan.

He also said that the base’s strategic location close to nuclear sites in China, which shares a short 92-kilometer border with Afghanistan, made it particularly valuable.

“We’re trying to get it back because they need things from us. We want that base back,” Trump said during the joint press conference in Britain. “But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan

Bagram Air Base is a major military airfield approximately 40 km north of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. Originally built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, it served as the primary hub for US and NATO operations in Afghanistan from 2001 until the withdrawal of US forces in August 2021.

Trump didn't elaborate on what the Taliban might need from the United States and it is unclear whether he was referring to an actual plan to retake ownership of Bagram or which exact Chinese facilities he was mentioning.

But his comments were the first public acknowledgment that negotiations to reclaim the base and other American military assets that fell into the hands of the Taliban might be underway.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people with knowledge of the matter, on September 19 reported that US administration officials are in discussions with the Taliban concerning the matter. The report said US officials and the Taliban have discussed allowing the US military to use Bagram as a “launch point” for counterterrorism missions.

Why Is Bagram Air Base Important?

Bagram, which is about 40 kilometers north of Kabul and was built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, was the largest US base in Afghanistan and served as the central command during its 20-year occupation of the country.

During his September 18 press conference, Trump said that Bagram was one of the largest air bases in the world, with one of the biggest runways constructed of heavy concrete and steel.

The airfield has a 3.6-kilometer runway capable of serving bombers and large cargo aircraft.

Trump had reached an agreement to withdraw from Afghanistan near the end of his first term, but then-US president Joe Biden took over the plans in 2021. Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessor's handling of the military pullout, which saw the United States leave behind thousands of weapons and other pieces of military equipment and a sprawling embassy compound that sits vacant in the center of Kabul.

Why Is Trump Focused On China's Nuclear Weapons?

Trump’s argument that Bagram is an important regional foothold because of its proximity to China is not new.

The US president claimed during his election campaign that Bagram was under the control of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and during the first cabinet meeting of his second term, he said that in his Afghanistan withdrawal plan, “we were going to keep Bagram … not because of Afghanistan but because of China because it's exactly one hour away from where China makes its nuclear missiles.