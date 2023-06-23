Zelenskyy Warns About Russian Attack on Ukraine's Nuclear Facility

The Chongar bridge is one of the few routes Russian forces use to move between Crimea and other parts of Ukraine under Russian control. Russia has occupied Crimea since annexing it in 2014 in a move rejected by most of the international community.

The Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported that investigators said four missiles were fired at the bridge and that the remains of one of them showed markings of being French-made. Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of Crimea's parliament, said damage to the bridge was not severe and likely could be repaired within several days.

As is often the case, Ukraine did not confirm responsibility for the attack, with a defense spokesman saying only, "If the stars are lit, it means it was done for a reason, right? We can only say that there will be a continuation."

Russia and Ukraine control different parts of Kherson province, a focus of fighting during Kyiv’s counteroffensive aimed at recapturing Russia-held territory.

Overall, the counteroffensive appears to be slow-moving. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine's army had advanced seven kilometers and had retaken territory that included eight villages during the last two weeks.

"As the president of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] said yesterday, the counteroffensive is not a Hollywood movie. It's not easy walk," Shmyhal told reporters at a Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"The counteroffensive is a number of military operations,” he said. “Sometimes it's offensive, sometimes it's defensive. Sometimes it could be tactical pauses. Unfortunately, during our preparation for this counteroffensive, Russians were preparing too. So, there is so much minefields, which really make it slower."

"We [do] not bring our people into the fire of this war as Russians (are) doing. … We will do very smart offensive operations and because of this it will take time," the prime minister said. "We all should have patience and we will see results."