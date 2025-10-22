BSF to Showcase 1st-ever Indian Breed Dog Contingent at Ekta Diwas Parade in Gujarat

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 22: In a historic first, the Border Security Force (BSF) will showcase an exclusive marching contingent of indigenous Indian breed dogs during the upcoming Ekta Diwas Parade at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.

The event, commemorating National Unity Day, will also feature a dog training demonstration highlighting tactical skills and operational excellence -- a proud symbol of India's self-reliant K9 force.

Indian breeds have long been celebrated for their courage, endurance, and loyalty. From royal courts to battlefields, these dogs have been integral to India's cultural and martial traditions.

This legacy was revived in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur and urged the inclusion of Indian breeds in the country's security forces.

Building on the Prime Minister's vision, reiterated during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on August 30, 2020, the BSF initiated the induction and training of two indigenous breeds -- the Rampur Hound from Uttar Pradesh and the Mudhol Hound from the Deccan Plateau.

These breeds, known for their agility, resilience, and adaptability, are particularly suited to India's diverse terrain and climatic conditions.