Indian Navy Day 2025: Saluting the ‘Sentinels of the Sea’ and Their Legacy That Guards India’s Shores

The American strategist and historian Alfred Thayer Mahan described the importance of a country’s naval strength through his statement, “Sea power is essential to the life of a nation.” India, being a country with a long coastline and extensive maritime interests, honours its Navy each year on 4th December, marking it as Indian Navy Day. India is committed to self-reliant defence and maritime security, which reflects the theme of the year for Navy Day: “Combat Ready, Cohesive and Self-Reliant.”

The Indian Navy takes the opportunity to display its operational capabilities before the public by demonstrating its ships, submarines, aircraft and special-force units. It also makes an effort to connect the force with citizens, especially the youth, through naval band performances, honouring veterans, laying wreaths for martyrs and shore-based outreach. The celebration was marked by an “Operational Demonstration” where warships, submarines, aircraft and elite marine commandos participated at Shanghumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram in 2025. However, Navy Day is not just about the show but also about remembering the origin and evolution of the Indian Navy, along with its achievements, sacrifices and continued mission to protect India’s maritime interests.

The celebration of Navy Day on 4th December emerged owing to Operation Trident, launched on the port city of Karachi, Pakistan by the Indian Navy. It was carried out on the night of 4th December during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, when the Indian Navy used anti-ship missiles for the first time in combat. The operation destroyed Pakistani naval and economic infrastructure, as Pakistan lost its destroyer PNS Khaibar along with the damage sustained in the fuel depots at Kemari. It was a moment of triumph for India, as the Navy succeeded in the operation with zero casualties. India used its vessels, which included missile boats like INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer. The day was then commemorated as Navy Day to pay tribute to the valour, strategic foresight and naval capability demonstrated during the operation, highlighting the effectiveness and reach of the Navy.