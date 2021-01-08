Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Education Delhi Government To Set Up Konkani Academy
EducationIndiaLead Story

Delhi Government To Set Up Konkani Academy

The academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government

0
Konkani
Delhi to get Konkani academy soon said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Pinterest

The Delhi government on Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani academy here to facilitate the growth and promotion of the Konkani language and culture in the national capital — a step intended to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) foothold in Goa ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

The academy will be set up under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi government for the people of the national capital to have exposure to the rich Konkani culture, language, literature, and folk arts. The academy will soon be allocated an office space with all the necessary infrastructure.

After storming to power in a comprehensive fashion in Delhi and making its presence felt in Punjab, AAP now wants to establish its foothold in other states.

The AAP has started its preparations afresh in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Goa. According to the party, it would be contesting the next Assembly elections in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa.

As Konkani is the official language of Goa, political experts and opposition parties have raised doubts that it is AAP’s strategy to attract voters to Goa which is scheduled to go to the polls in 2022.

“Goa has a special place in every Indian’s heart. Delhi government’s Konkani academy will bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital,” said Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Konkani
A step intended to strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) foothold in Goa ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Pinterest

In 2019, the Delhi government constituted 14 new language academies under the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages. The purpose of a language academy is not only to cater to the speakers of that language but also to reach out to a wider audience.

Mentioning that Konkani is a dynamic part of India’s cultural history, Sisodia said that while several languages were included in the first phase, there are some important languages that need to be included in the next phase.

Recently, the minister said, a Tamil academy was also notified and set up by the Delhi government to promote Tamil culture and language.

The Department of Art, Culture, and Languages has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works done by the people in the fields of Konkani language and culture.

The government will also provide language courses through this academy.

Konkani is an Indo-Aryan language spoken by the Konkani people, primarily along the western coastal region (Konkan) of India. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. (IANS)

