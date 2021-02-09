Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home Environment Delhi Govt Set Up Advanced Real-Time Resources To Monitor Air Pollution
EnvironmentLead Story

Delhi Govt Set Up Advanced Real-Time Resources To Monitor Air Pollution

It is the second quick step from the Delhi Government in view of the city to monitor air pollution

monitor Air pollution
A new tech to monitor Air pollution. Pixabay

The Delhi Government claimed on Tuesday that it will set up advanced real-time resources to monitor air pollution in the city. Sources said the project will take off under the supervision of the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur.

“Wherever or whatever reasons would be causing air pollution in the national capital, the new technology would help in real-time monitoring. Action on particular reason will be initiated immediately,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an attachment issued by his office on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government said the proposed development has come in view of the deteriorating air quality of the city. The Government said it has launched an electric-run vehicles (subsidized) scheme in Delhi to reduce the number of polluting vehicles plying on the roads of the national capital.

“It is the second quick step from Delhi Government in view of the city to monitor air pollution,” Kejriwal’s office said. (IANS)

