Delhi

Kejriwal has soft corner for Khalistan supporters: BJP

The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for supporting Khalistan ideology and claimed that a close aide of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded separate nation for Sikhs.
Kejriwal has soft corner for Khalistan supporters: BJP
National Secretary - BJP Youth wing BJYM Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. (IANS)
NewsGram Desk

The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for supporting Khalistan ideology and claimed that a close aide of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded separate nation for Sikhs.

Sharing screenshots of one Harpreet Singh Bedi's tweets, state president social media of AAP Himachal Pradesh, national Secretary BJP Youth wing BJYM Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that the AAP leader demanded Khalistan, a separate nation for Sikhs.

"@ArvindKejriwal close aide and Aam Aadmi Party leader demanded Khalistan, separate Nation for Sikhs," Bagga tweeted.

Bagga told IANS that Kejriwal has a soft corner for the Khalistan supporters and it is evident. "Kejriwal has soft corner for the Khalistan supporters, he spent a night at the residence of terrorist during last Punjab Assembly polls. Kejriwal or Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not said a single word against Khalistan supporters involved in Patiala violence that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident. AAP leaders supporting Khalistan and Kejriwal not taking any action against them show he supports their separatist agenda," Bagga said.

Himachal Pradesh BJP social media head, Puneet Sharma claimed that the anti-national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again."The anti national agenda of AAP has been exposed once again. The tweets by social media head of AAP Himachal state have proved that Arvind Kejriwal has links with Khalistanis. Patriotic citizens of 'virbhoomi' of Himachal will give befitting reply to those who talk about breaking the country," Sharma tweeted.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap has retweeted Sharma's tweet.

(AS/IANS)

BJP
Delhi
aap
aam aadmi party
arvind kejriwal
delhi government
Khalistan
Delhi CM
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Related Stories

No stories found.