Iconic Taj Mahal in New Delhi unveiled as 'House of Ming' an ultimate dine-in

The iconic Taj Mahal in New Delhi has unveiled a new incarnation of House of Ming, the Capital's premier, and legendary dining destination. For more than four decades, House of Ming, a Chinese cuisine restaurant, has been a defining part of the city's culinary landscape.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director - New Delhi and General Manager, Taj Mahal, New Delhi said, "Taj Mahal, New Delhi remains an ideal location with exquisite dining choices. The re-imagined House of Ming makes a comeback featuring some of the signature favorites in addition to novel dishes, with exquisite presentations, that celebrate the Cantonese, Sichuan, and Hunan flavors. We welcome guests to experience Delhi's veritable institution once again".

The new decor is elegant and chic, with an atmosphere reminiscent of the famous Ming Dynasty, and it weaves the story of the Ming Princess in this visually stunning restaurant. House of Ming, a 110-seat restaurant, boasts a warm and rich setting, exclusive Imperial dining, and elevated culinary rituals.

The redesigned House of Ming offers a gastronomical fusion of the old and the new, with an eclectic menu that celebrates Sichuan, Cantonese, and Hunan cuisine in a way that transcends both time and boundaries. Tradition meets contemporary flair here, elegance meets experience, and cuisine is expertly balanced with design. The beverage offerings are innovative and creative, with a diverse range of drinks to please a wide range of palates. The Tea Brewing Cart offers a delectable selection of aromatic flavors.

House of Ming is more than just a tourist attraction. It is the synthesis of history and culture that contributes to the restaurant's identity while retaining its significance. House of Ming provides an environment with enhanced safety and hygiene protocols by utilizing cutting-edge air purification technology for particulate matter reduction and microbe mitigation.

The Taj Mahal in New Delhi is one of the city's most famous landmarks. The Taj Club Suites & Rooms, eclectic culinary experiences at Machan & Emperor Lounge, world-class offerings at The Chambers, Luxury Residences, state-of-the-art fitness studio, a luxurious swimming pool, and the reimagined House of Ming invite guests to rediscover this quintessential hospitality address. The Hotel promises to delight the gourmands of yesterday, today, and tomorrow with inspired and warm service. (AA/IANS)