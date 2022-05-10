India urgently needs new reforms: Ashwini Upadhyay at 'Developed India By 2047' seminar.

On May 9th, the 'Developed India By 2047' seminar, organized under the joint aegis of Newsgram and India First Foundation, saw the much-valued participation of the PIL man of India, Mr Ashwini Upadhyay. The event took place at Gandhi Peace Foundation located near ITO Delhi. The Editor in Chief of Newsgram - Dr Munish Raizada and the Chairperson of India First Foundation - Mr Shailendra Pratap Singh, conducted the program.

Mr Ashwini Upadhyay shed light on many issues that the country faces in the current times. Describing corruption and population explosion as the major reasons behind all the problems in the country, he said, "Why can't our laws be changed? Why can't we import good and proven laws from abroad like we import goods? It is better to have no laws than useless ones".

Discussing the law and order situation in the country, Mr Ashwini Upadhyay stressed the urgent need for judicial reforms, police reforms and election reforms. Giving suggestions to the government, he further said, "Government can engage the retired bureaucrats, judges and officials in the planning, designing and execution of these reforms".

He also expressed displeasure over government interference and control of the Hindu temples. He said that using the 1863 laws, the Britishers had established control over the monasteries and temples, and the same law is being used even today, while the masjids and madrasas are still out of government control. Also, he shed light on the 2010 FCRA law and said that it was made only to regenerate hawala funding. He added that every anti-national, anti-Indian culture and anti-Hinduism activities in the country happen using hawala funding.

In his speech, Mr Ashwini Upadhyay urged the youth of the country to come forward and work on these issues and fulfill their duty towards their country.