Shazia Ilmi graced the 'Developed India By 2047' seminar with her speech

Recently, the BJP spokesperson Mrs Shazia Ilmi graced the seminar on Developed India by 2047 & Developed Delhi by 2035 with her presence and speech. Organised by Newsgram and India First Foundation, the event took place at the Gandhi Peace Foundation located near ITO Delhi.

Speaking at the seminar, Shazia Ilmi shed the light on Delhi's serious issues like water tank mafia, electricity mafia, liquor mafia etc. She recalled the water tanker scam in Delhi, highlighted the corruption happening under the AAP government and also asked CM Arvind Kejriwal about the reason behind the delay in action against the former Delhi Jal Board chairperson and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

Mrs Shazia Ilmi further said, "Since 2011, so many years have passed and with time all those announcements, promises and warnings have also faded away. It is time that the youth should come forward and start a new fact-based campaign".

In 2012, under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Jal Board acquired around 400 water tankers. Also, in January 2015, it ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the functioning of the board.