Delhi BJP President writes to Delhi Municipal Council urging to rename roads in Capital

After the recent name changing drive in Uttar Pradesh, the demand for changing the names of places and roads in the capital Delhi has also increased. Entering this name changing narrative, recently, the Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has written a letter to the Delhi Municipal Council regarding the renaming of roads in the capital.

In his letter, referring to the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Gupta said that the heritage that we pass onto our future generations, should make them feel proud and get inspiration from. India is celebrating this year as the 400th Prakash Parv of the 10th Guru of the Sikh people, Shri Gobind Singh Ji, and also the 482nd birth anniversary of the great warrior Maharana Pratap, who fought hard against the Mughal invasion.

In the letter, Gupta wrote, it has been said that, along with the establishment of Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Ji also sacrificed 4 of his sons for the country and for his faith. The name of such a great personality should be remembered for forever. And hence, the name of Tughlaq Road, a symbol of the slavery of the Mughal era, should be changed to Guru Gobind Singh Marg.

Other related demands of changing the name of Roads?

Apart from the Tughlaq Road, Gupta also urged the Delhi Municipal Council to change the name of Akbar Road to Maharana Pratap Marg. Maharana Pratap is not only the symbol of pride for Mewar, but he is also an iconic leader for the whole country. He is an inspiration for the people of every class and age.

Apart from the Guru Gobind Singh and Maharana Pratap, the letter also includes the demand to rename the Aurangzeb Lane to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, Babur Lane to Khudiram Bose Lane, Humayun Road to Maharishi Valmiki Road, and Shahjahan Road to General Bipin Singh Rawat Marg.

Khudiram Bose was a revolutionary patriot who sacrificed his life for this country at the age of 18. Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji, by creating an epic like Ramayana, not only brought froward the inspirational life of Shri Ram, but he also enlightened us about the truth & duty of life.