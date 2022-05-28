Dog walking row: IAS officer faces transfer

The recent case of 1994 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, who used to go for a walk with his pet dog in the Delhi government-administered Thyagraj Stadium, has again raised questions about the Indian Bureaucracy, their training and selection process. Meanwhile, in this case, a coach complained that he was asked to vacate the stadium at 7 o'clock, due to which the players could not complete their practice properly.

After the coach's complaint, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the Chief Secretary of Delhi to submit its report about the incident. The Ministry of Home Affairs had clearly asked for a report regarding the misuse of rights by the IAS officer at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Waking up to the issue, the Chief Secretary submitted the report to the ministry. Later, issuing a circular, the Home Ministry transferred IAS Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife IAS Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued an order that all the state-run facilities will remain open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

The copy of the transfer circular is going quite viral on Twitter, to which many dignitaries have reacted saying that there are more important and serious issues in the country that needs to be resolved. Instead of discussing them, we are discussing whether the dog will go to Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh. We have several other issues which need immediate attention.

During a Lok Sabha session in the month of March, it came to light that a total of 4.70 crore cases are pending in various courts of India. Apart from this, 70,154 cases are pending in the Supreme Court of India alone. Instead of discussing these matters, the nation is discussing where will the dog go.

Moreover, such an act by an IAS officer is quite unfortunate. Describing this serious issue, Kiran Bedi tweeted, "IF the incident of dog walk in the stadium by this IAS is found correct, then why being sent to another UT Why not he proceed on leave pending the decision to assess whether he is fit to continue in the service. All India Civil Services are serious positions anywhere."