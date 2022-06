Cong leader under custody for spitting & assaulting cops

All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza will be booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly spitting on the police personnel during a protest in the national capital, a police official said on Tuesday.

"One of the protestors namely Netta D'Souza, All India Mahila Congress President, obstructed and assaulted the police personnel on duty and spitted over them for which a criminal case is being registered under appropriate sections of the law," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Division, Sagar Preet Hooda.

The Congress has been continuously protesting against the summoning of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and also against the recently introduced defense recruitment scheme 'Agnipath'.

The Agnipath scheme, termed a historic and transformative measure by the Union government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India.

The protestors in several states have been targeting trains and have torched several of them in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi left the ED headquarters at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after being questioned for nearly nine hours in connection with the National Herald case. (AA/IANS)